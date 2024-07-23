Home > Viral News > Trending “Please Sue” — Woman Records Concierge Entering Her Apartment at Night for 3rd Time "Your lawyer is about to elegantly win a case." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 23 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sienna.fortin

How would you react if you discovered that the concierge of your building entered your home in the middle of the night? That's what Sienna Fortin (@sienna.fortin) said happened to her on three separate occasions, and even posted video footage of the concierge in question entering her unit in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 16.5 million views on the popular social media platform.

"My concierge unlocking my door and entering into my home at night for a third time:" a text overlay in the video reads. After the concierge enters her room, he can be heard uttering a sound, but when a flash of light comes on, courtesy of the camera she had installed at her door, he can be quickly seen exiting her unit.

Sienna pens in a caption for the video: "The concierge of my building entered my home at least twice during the night last week. I installed a camera at the door and as soon as he saw it (with the flash), he left quickly. I've contacted the rental agency and they don't want me to change the lock and tell me they're going to question the concierge."

According to her, this isn't the first time it's happened. In a follow-up video, Sienna writes that she decided to have her lock changed anyway, presumably because she isn't a fan of people coming into her house when she's not there.

However, it seems like the landlord of her building wasn't happy with her changing the locks and that they ultimately decided to come back into her place to have them changed back to locks that they have access to.

The clip features an anchored response to a comment left by another user on the application who penned that she should just "change the lock anyway" and she explains that she did in a caption for the clip, but it ultimately didn't do her any good.

"I changed my lock but they came back to put a new lock and keep the key. ... I've already contacted the police and they say that the concierge had the key so they can't do anything 🤦🏻‍♀️ I won’t be home for the next week and idk what to do."

She added that she notified the police but was informed that they couldn't pursue legal action since the concierge had a key. In the clip, two men can be seen entering her apartment as an alarm goes off.

One of the men snaps a photo of the security camera she has set up in her unit. "Taking a little selfie with my security camera," she writes, adding a camera emoji at the end of an overlay she pasted in her clip.

In another overly, Sienna writes: "My landlord waiting for me to leave so he can enter in my apartment with a locksmith and change back my lock..." One TikTok user who responded to the clip referenced the death of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old who was brutally murdered by a maintenance worker at her apartment complex.

The maintenance worker, like the concierge referenced in Sienna's video, had access to the young woman's unit. "Girl look what happened to Miya Marcano. I’m so paranoid I have extra locks and stuff locking my door behind it. Even the handler lock too," one person mentioned.

Other people thought Sienna had a clear-cut legal victory on her hands with the incident. "Your lawyer is about to elegantly win a case," one person penned. Another remarked: "Landlords or property management has to give a 24-hour notice to enter. Time to take them to court."

One person remarked that she should contact her local news station expressing that she doesn't feel safe in her own home: "Contact your local news station to bring awareness to this issue so they know they are being watched."