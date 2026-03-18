Conservative Model Anya Lacey Brutally Calls Out James Fishback In CNN Documentary "If you want to call something a sin, then be consistent." By Distractify Staff Published March 18 2026, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Anya Lacey

When Anya Lacey started building Legos on TikTok, she didn't anticipate that her career would make her the face of resistance against a Florida tax proposal.

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The 20-year-old model and creator, who now has over 1 million Instagram followers, is featured prominently in a CNN short film examining a proposed 50 percent tax on OnlyF--- earnings. The tax, backed by gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, would affect creators statewide.

"This state is covered in strip clubs," Lacey said in the segment. "It's silly to say, like, 'Oh, we're going to have morals now.'"

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Fishback, a hedge fund manager, introduced the tax proposal on the conservative podcast NXR Studios in January, positioning it as a way to address "cultural degeneracy" while raising approximately $200 million for education. He's running to replace term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis but trails Rep. Byron Donalds significantly in recent GOP primary polls.

Lacey has been vocal about the inconsistency. "This isn't just about me or any one creator," she said in a statement. "If you want to call something a sin, then be consistent. Tax the alcohol. Tax the tobacco. Tax the strip clubs. You don't get to pick and choose who gets punished based on your personal beliefs."

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Source: Anya Lacey

In comments to the New York Post, she was more pointed. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous, and it's quite rich in a state where the city, Miami, was literally built off of cocaine money. And he's calling it a 'Sin Tax' right," Lacey said. "I don't really understand that, since we could call alcohol a sin, marijuana, strip clubs. Unless he's ready to put a tax on anything that could be considered a sin, I think his proposal is absolutely ludicrous."

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Despite living in Florida, Lacey said the tax wouldn't impact her long-term. "I specifically live in Florida because I'm from here, but it's also an extremely tax-sheltered state … but this wouldn't affect my income, because I'd just leave."

She defended her career choice firmly: "I love what I do and I'm not going to apologize for it. I started on TikTok building Legos. Now I run my own business, pay my own taxes, and answer to nobody. If that bothers someone running for office, that sounds like a him problem."