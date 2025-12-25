Distractify
Content Creator Zoe Skye Purchases Five-Figure Birkin Bag at Just 21

Most people believe you need a lifetime of connections or a decades-long career to bypass the legendary Hermès waitlist. Skye just proved that theory dead wrong.

While most 21-year-olds are celebrating their legal drinking age with a cheap round of shots, model and content creator Zoe Skye is doing it with a five-figure investment: a Birkin bag.

The brunette bombshell, who was recently a broke college student at Arizona State University, has shocked her followers by showing off her first Birkin bag, an achievement usually reserved for seasoned A-listers and tech moguls. For the unaware, Hermès Birkin bags are among the most expensive and coveted handbags in the world.

Standard small Birkins typically run $10k to $30k while bags with exotic skins, like crocodile or ostrich, can reach above $100k depending on the rarity and finish. Limited editions or custom special orders can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, with some exceeding $400k at auction.

Three years ago, Skye was working as a humble state-licensed veterinary technician in Scottsdale. Today, she can count herself among the ranks of Birkin holders like Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Paris Hilton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga.

The “holy grail” of handbags is the latest toy for the popular creator and automobile enthusiast, whose garage features an Audi R8, G63 Mercedes G-Wagon, BMW M4, 800-horsepower BMW X6M, Ford Raptor and several sport motorcycles. Remember, she's 21 years old.

