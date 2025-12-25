Content Creator Zoe Skye Purchases Five-Figure Birkin Bag at Just 21 Most people believe you need a lifetime of connections or a decades-long career to bypass the legendary Hermès waitlist. Skye just proved that theory dead wrong. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 25 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Zoe Skye

While most 21-year-olds are celebrating their legal drinking age with a cheap round of shots, model and content creator Zoe Skye is doing it with a five-figure investment: a Birkin bag.

The brunette bombshell, who was recently a broke college student at Arizona State University, has shocked her followers by showing off her first Birkin bag, an achievement usually reserved for seasoned A-listers and tech moguls. For the unaware, Hermès Birkin bags are among the most expensive and coveted handbags in the world.

@zoeskye_xo u guys I kid you not I'm literally crying rn this is so much more different than a car or a house bc it can literally sit in my closet and nobody would know

Standard small Birkins typically run $10k to $30k while bags with exotic skins, like crocodile or ostrich, can reach above $100k depending on the rarity and finish. Limited editions or custom special orders can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, with some exceeding $400k at auction.

Three years ago, Skye was working as a humble state-licensed veterinary technician in Scottsdale. Today, she can count herself among the ranks of Birkin holders like Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Paris Hilton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga.

Most people believe you need a lifetime of connections or a decades-long career to bypass the legendary Hermès waitlist. Skye just proved that theory dead wrong.