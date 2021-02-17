Sally Rooney's 'Conversations With Friends' Is Heading to Hulu

We can all attest to the fact that not all books shift the culture and as a result are adapted into a series. While it’s a great way to bring even more attention to a novelist’s work, most novelists are unable to pull off that feat.

So, when the news broke that Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends was green-lit to be adapted into a series on Hulu, fans were ecstatic. After all, this makes her second book to be adapted for streaming audiences.