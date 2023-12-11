Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “No Fly List Coming in Hot” — Man Cooks Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes in Airplane Bathroom Mid-Flight A man recorded himself cooking shrimp and mashed potatoes in an airplane bathroom during the middle of a flight. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 11 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @barfly7777

Normally if you smell something fishy from the airplane bathroom, you'd probably just assume that someone has been traveling for a long time with extended layovers and have been marinating in their seats for extended durations.

Or, you could just be traveling aboard the same aircraft as a TikToker who goes by Barfly (@barfly7777) who smuggled aboard from frozen shrimp and decided he wanted to cook himself up some crustacean protein between 31,000-42,000 feet up in the air.

The social media user recorded himself cooking up some mashed potatoes and shrimp while aboard a flight and it surprisingly doesn't require all that much equipment, just a willingness to cook food within a couple of feet where people evacuate their bowels.

He begins his video holding up two bags of Great Value products: Roasted Garlic Complete Potatoes (of the mashed variety) and X-Large peeled shrimp. A caption in the video reads: "Mile High Bathroom Garlic Shrimp & Mash"

The clip then cuts to him driving in his truck where he laughs about the notion that popped into his head: "Well, I got a terrible idea, it's a terrible idea I'm a little nervous, there's stuff I got in the bag that definitely looks like a bomb."

Next up in the video is a montage of him walking through the airport as he prepares to embark on his airborne journey, until he finally records himself in the bathroom of the commercial airliner getting ready to cook up his meal.

Source: TikTok | @barfly7777

He nabs himself a barf bag from behind a passenger's seat, which he presumably will need as part of his bathroom culinary excursion. He cuts to himself turning on the sink in the bathroom, plugging down the drain stopper and filling it up with water.

Barfly then extricates a large battery which he connects a power inverter too via a series of wires. He then drops another mechanism into the small pool of water before dropping down a small collapsible shelf, which he lays his ingredients on top of.

He fishes a few shrimp from the packaging and then drops them into the water-filled sink, which is being cooked by the metal apparatus that's connected to the battery.

Source: TikTok | @barfly7777

The water has presumably reached a boil due to the power it's sourcing from the battery, which cooks the shrimp. He then seasons the bathroom shrimp in the bathroom sink water, and then extricates what looks like garlic butter from a tub which he also dumps into the water for some extra flavor.

Then, using the same water, he drops the powdered mashed potatoes into the sink and begins mushing them together with his hands. Barfly then scoops it all up and drops the now coagulated potatoes into the barf bag he grabbed from the seat, along with the now cooked shrimp.

He leaves the bathroom and returns to his seat, ready to enjoy the meal he just crafted for himself in the airplane bathroom. Barfly shows his handiwork off on camera, digs his hands into the barf bag and shows himself enjoying both the shrimp and the mashed potatoes, sans utensils.

Source: TikTok | @barfly7777

"Success," a text overlay in the clip reads after scooping some of the potatoes into his mouth along with a big bite of shrimp. He holds up two of his fingers into the camera, a la Ronnie James Dio, before the clip ultimately cuts out.

He detailed more of his methodology in a caption for the post, which reads: "With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better."

Source: TikTok | @barfly7777