"Stalker, Much?" — Off-Duty Cop Spots Illegal Driving Acts, Tries Giving Ticket Afterwards

An off-duty cop visited the home of a car owner he says was engaging in illegal driving activity. Activity he didn't address in the moment because he wasn't in a police service vehicle at the time. This didn't stop him, however, from addressing the driver of the vehicle later in the day, by approaching their home. A TikToker named Celeste (@fortheloveofparrots) captured parts of their conversation on a doorbell camera, which she uploaded in a series of TikTok clips.

"No thank you," a text overlay at the top of Celeste's first video reads. Footage from a doorbell camera displays what appears to be a uniformed police officer knocking at the door of a residential home. After the knock, a chorus of dogs can be heard barking off camera and the police officer steps back slightly, waiting for someone to answer the door.

After a few seconds, a person's voice can be heard speaking through the doorbell camera's speaker. At this point in the video, the officer then approaches the speaker and begins talking. "Hi there, Eric with the Sheriff's office. Are you the owner of this blue Jeep that's in the driveway here?"

Source: TikTok | @fortheloveofparrots

"I am," the car owner can be heard saying through the speaker. "All right do you mind coming outside and speaking with me for a minute?" the cop asks the resident. The Jeep owner, however, immediately expressed that they weren't interested in stepping outside to have a conversation with the police officer.

"Yeah, I mind a lot. Our day starts up at 3:30 in the morning. It is 9:11 we are in bed," they inform the police officer. "OK, well I apologize for the inconvenience," the cop says to the residents. "I start at 9 o'clock. So earlier this evening around 6:10, I was on my way to the lion's gate to go work out," the officer explains.

Furthermore, he explains to the resident what prompted him to knock at their front door. "I was following you in my personal vehicle down Northway Drive over here." "Yeah," the resident says through the doorbell speaker. It's at this point in his visit that the officer makes his intention known.

While driving behind the resident in his personal vehicle, he states, he clocked them engaging in unsafe driving. The cop explains, "And you blew through the intersection at Highway 15 at a high rate of speed. Passed a group of cars and then I proceeded to follow you down Northway Drive."

According to the officer, he wanted to see who the owner of the Jeep was and opted to follow them. Judging by his explanation, it was to learn where the driver lived so he could give them a ticket at a later time. "And then at 13th street the light was red and you proceeded to neglect the red light and travel through it and I followed you to your house where you live here."

Right away, the Jeep owner expressed their issue with the officer's methodology. "And you didn't pull me over at 6 p.m., you waited three hours?" they ask. Following this, the officer explained his actions: "Like I said ma'am I was in my personal vehicle." So no I didn't pull you over at 6 p.m."

The Jeep driver gets into it further: "OK, so, you were not in the capacity as a police officer. You were in your personal vehicle?" According to the cop, this bit of information still doesn't prevent him from attempting to administer fines at a later time.

"Right but my duties extend through all that. So if I were to issue a citation, you could take that to court and they would honor that in good faith. So can I ask you about the license plates that are on that Jeep? What are, what's the deal with the license plates?"

The resident begins to issue a response to the cop as the video comes to a close. In a follow-up video, the officer informs the Jeep owner that he's going to issue her a citation and that he's going to "mail it to this address." His reason for doing so — he says that after he drove by, he watched the woman get out of the driver's seat.

Source: TikTok | @fortheloveofparrots

He adds that he's going to take this course of action due to the fact that the woman inside the home doesn't seem like she wants to "come out and talk to" him. Then, he adds that he's going to leave his business card in her mailbox. As he does so, she tells him that she has every intention of "going to court" because of the way he went about issuing the citation.

In a third video, she informs the officer that she has their conversation recorded and she intends on using the footage when she disputes the citation in court.

Then, in follow-up videos, she shows home security footage of the officer in question visiting her property again, driving past her home in his service vehicle. In another clip, he is seen standing in their driveway and inspecting her blue Jeep. He wipes snow away from the front of the car, which she speculates is an attempt to get the vehicle's VIN number.

Source: TikTok | @fortheloveofparrots