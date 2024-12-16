“I Have the Zoom Call” — Woman Claims Boss Asked Her to Wear Makeup and Show Cleavage While at Work "Fry him." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 16 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sandysuecheeks

A woman is claiming that her boss told her to wear makeup while at work, despite the fact that she's a website developer. Kayla (@sandysuecheeks) said that her fellow male coworkers aren't asked to maintain a particular dress code while at the workplace. Furthermore, she indicates that she has a Zoom call recording of her boss making these demands of her.

She posted about her grievances with her boss in a series of TikToks. In one, she records a conversation she has with her boss discussing his behavior. The clip accrued over 379,000 views on the popular social media application.

Kayla's video begins with a text overlay in her video that reads: "CEO, bald, 45, demanding that I 'show more cleavage' as a website developer and artistic coordinator." It appears that she's recording an active conversation she's having with the boss in question in her clip.

The camera lens looks like it's recording a piece of office furniture as Kayla can be heard speaking in the clip. "You're breaking the law by asking me to wear a uniform that is different than everybody else," she says.

A man's voice, presumably the boss in question, can be heard asking, "What are you talking about?" "I am a protected — listen to me. I am a protected class as a woman. And, I am the only person who has a uniform."

Her boss responds, "What uniform do you have?" She replies, "I have the Zoom call where you tell me I have to dress differently than everyone else in this office and that I have to dress differently than all of the boys."

Next, she goes on to accuse her manager of disparate treatment: "You have been not treating me fairly. And I have been as fair to you as I possibly can Johnny." At this point in the clip he asks her, "And you brought this to my attention now?"

She refutes this claim: "I brought it to your attention in that Zoom call. I said listen, everybody else gets to wear whatever they want. They get to wear joggers and basketball shorts." At this point in the clip, there appears to be a quick edit, in which Kayla is continuing to speak. "And when I wear a t-shirt and jeans I get reprimanded."

"That's not true," her boss tells her. "Yes. And you say it in the call," she retorts. "In the call, I told you that you were allowed to wear what you want." However, he then added, "You just gotta step it up with certain client interactions."

"You said I need to look pretty. I need to wear makeup. I need to have my hair done. And you understand that all of the boys don't." At this point in the video, her boss responds: "You're crossing ... you've made it be clearly aware of what your intention is. So it's not to cause any more liability."

Judging from what her boss says at this point in the video, it appears that he thinks she's attempting to leave her company and that she wants to take legal action against him for the comments she says he made during their Zoom call.

In a follow-up video, Kayla responded to some users' comments. A recurring one was criticism she received for pointing out the fact her boss was bald. She said that the reason she did this is because she was asked to curl her hair before coming to work.

She said that she pointed out to her boss that she isn't being compensated for that extra hour of time it takes for her to get ready before she goes to work, if getting herself all gussied up is indeed part of the job description.

Kayla also explained in her video that she didn't want to curl her hair because she didn't want to have to work on a computer screen all day with her hair hanging down over her face. Furthermore, she added that a lot of their business clients were Amish.

And because they were Amish, she says, she thought it would be disrespectful to get on a call with these clients looking all gussied up, given these clients' religious convictions. Additionally, Kayla added that on days when she wouldn't wear business casual clothing, and would rock a pair of leggings and a "little crop top" her boss would tell her how good she looked.

However, on days when she wasn't wearing these types of outfits that her boss would treat her differently, she says. Furthermore, Kayla adds that she has, for the most part, stayed away from mentioning his remarks pertaining to her showing off her cleavage because she doesn't have proof of it in the video she refers to in her initial TikTok.

Towards the end of her second clip, Kayla states that there have been three other women who've worked for this boss who have attempted to take him to court for his alleged treatment towards them. The TikToker did also respond to numerous folks on the app who urged her to hire legal representation.