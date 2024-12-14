Husband Creeped Out by Wife "Peeking" at Him, Makes Haunting Discovery If you see this, run. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Dec. 14 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

It seems as if there is no shortage of videos online where a person is scaring their significant other, as a bit. If you search "spouses scaring each other" in TikTok, you will find millions of videos where someone's love language appears to be harmless terror. It's usually something simple, like jumping out of a closet or popping up from behind a piece of furniture. Sometimes the pranks can get quite involved, with the inclusion of costumes or props. We love an entertainer.

Perhaps this was the inspiration behind a haunting story that has been making the rounds on the internet since 2022. It's a tale of a husband and wife with no history of pulling pranks. One day the wife started doing something very strange, which her husband initially chalked up to a bad joke, or was it? Let's get into the story of the wife who keeps peeking at her husband. It sounds cute now but just wait.

Help, my wife keeps peeking at me. Insert scary music.

This story was originally posted on the r/nosleep subreddit and is written from the husband's point of view. It's quite long and begins with the original poster's (OP) wife "Lynn," suddenly peeking her head around the corner of their hallway. All the OP could see were Lynn's eyes and a strand of her hair. She immediately disappeared from view and "scurried off towards the living room." He was quite frightened by this.

It happened again a few days later. This time it was in their kitchen and after the OP screamed, Lynn ran away on all fours. The following morning when asked about it, Lynn had no idea what the OP was talking about and thought the whole thing was a joke. Unfortunately, the peeking continued and grew in intensity. Things came to a head when Lynn did more than peeking one night while OP was in the shower. Her face was frozen in a grotesque smile as she snuck up on him.

He ran out of the house, hair wet and clad only in boxers, only to drive 40 minutes to his brother's. Upon his arrival, OP checked his cell phone to find Lynn had no idea why he had left "like that." After a difficult night on his brother's couch, OP awoke to find Lynn's face pressed against a window peering down at him. She ran after OP screamed. More texts from Lynn suggested she had no idea what was going on.

When OP finally got his brother on board with what was going on, they went back to his house to grab some things. They were met with a horrifying stench and discovered a collection of eyeballs sitting in OP's closet. A very excited Lynn was hiding under the bed and her hands were covered in blood. It ended with Lynn attacking OP with a shard of glass. He needed stitches but was otherwise OK. Although he checked into a motel, Lynn found him. The story ends there, or does it?