Cosmetologist Reveals Insane Amount of Money She Saved After Saving Tips for 8 Months A cosmetologist recorded herself saving all of her tips for the past 8 months — this was how much she was left with when she finally emptied her jar. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 28 2023, Published 8:06 p.m. ET

There are plenty of online communities filled with people who are more than willing to share how they save money. You've got folks who will talk to you about pensions, 401ks, high-interest savings accounts, APR vs APY, stocks, mutual funds, index funds Roth IRAs...it can all get a bit crazy.

And then some folks just like to go old school and keep it basic but stacking up a jar with a bunch of cold hard cash, which is what cosmetologist and TikToker Nicole Fucci (@nicolefucci_) did over 8 months where she saved every single tip that she received.

She documented her dedication to saving her cash in a series of viral TikToks, the first of which featured 48 seconds of her satisfyingly dumping a ton of money directly into the savings jar she dedicated to holding all of the money she's gathered over the months.

"I saved all my tips for the last 8 months," she writes in a text overlay of the video which features a smash cut of her dunking wad after wad of money into the jar. Towards the end of the clip, one of the fistfuls of cash also shows her gripping what looks like an Ulta receipt or voucher for rewards points to the popular beauty chain.

Her video prompted a litany of different responses. There was one TikToker who couldn't believe the women's propensity for saving money, leaving them to exclaim that there was simply no way she could build up that much cash while also having monthly expenses to cover.

"Y’all don’t have bills," they wrote. While someone else quipped that they wouldn't have been able to save their cash for a different reason: "i have no self control….all that would be gone within a week lol"

Source: TikTok | @nicolefucci_

Another person stated that they too were able to engage in a similar saving practice that ultimately worked out in their favor: "I did this in school, saved for 8 months, bought a Dyson and still had money left over," they penned.

And then there was someone else who thought that she would've been better served putting her money somewhere else: "You should put it into a high yield savings account. Make your money work for you :)"

Source: TikTok | @nicolefucci_

Of course there were plenty of people who wanted to know just how much money she was able to save in tips as she didn't reveal the total amount at the end of the first clip. And she obliged these followers in another video where she showed off the fruits of her patience.

In the clip she can be seen dumping all of the cash on a counter and counting it out, revealing over a fast-forwarded timelapse that lasts 32 seconds. She neatly stacks up all of the bills by denomination, along with various coins and other Ulta receipts in the jar.

Source: TikTok | @nicolefucci_

The grand total of her savings handiwork? $4,162.61, which comes out to just a little over $500 a month in gratuities on top of her base cosmetologist pay. Of course, the amount of money that a cosmetologist earns hourly depends on the location that they work in and type of services they're providing along with the clientele that they serve.

Source: TikTok | @nicolefucci_

The same goes for gratuities and speaking of which, Nicole previously saved all of the tips she earned while she was in cosmetology school as well over the course of 10 months, but that amount was much less.

Source: TikTok | @nicolefucci_