Woman Sparks Debate by Claiming Romantic Relationships Aren't as Hard as People Think In a now-viral video, a woman boldly claimed that maintaining a healthy relationship isn't that hard at all. Check out the full story below. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 28 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

By now, nearly every person on the planet has encountered the notion that "relationships are hard work." This widely accepted belief has led many to perceive romantic relationships as being more challenging than they truly are, which often leads to premature strain and the deterioration of potential lifelong connections.

Contrary to popular belief, this perspective is far from accurate. In reality, healthy relationships don't have to be a constant struggle. Instead, they have the power to create a smoother, lighter, and more manageable life. Just ask TikTok creator Alexis Amber (@daiquiriheiress), who, after eight years with her partner, said she has been having the time of her life.

A woman claimed that maintaining a healthy relationship isn't hard at all.

According to Alexis, as conveyed in a text overlay accompanying her viral video, "Relationships are not hard if you like each other, lmao." She started the video by arguing that way too many people buy into this misleading belief, and we couldn't agree more! Alexis then proceeded to explain why relationships aren't as daunting as commonly perceived.

"People will consistently say, 'Relationships are so hard, you have to work at them every day.' I don't; my relationship is great!" Alexis told her followers. "The only thing that's hard about relationships is finances. [You have to] compromise when you're, like, getting the house and s--- together and work and whatever."

Alexis emphasized that the key to maintaining a healthy relationship lies in genuinely liking each other. She further asserted that it's crucial to be with someone who is also your friend, because, if not, it's challenging since you simply don't enjoy each other's company — and, let's face it, who would willingly stay with someone they don't like?!

In the end, Alexis shared that she and her partner have celebrated nearly eight years together, and she's had the "time of my f------ life." She concluded the video by wisely stating, "It's about your partner, man; if they're not obsessed with you, kick them the f--- to the curb."

TikTok users agreed that relationships are far from mission impossible.

The now-viral video, posted on Dec. 16, 2023, has amassed over 1.1 million views and counting. The clip also garnered more than 3,300 comments from fellow TikTokers nodding in agreement that relationships are way more doable than folks make them out to be. "My trauma and anxiety [are] always waiting for the ball to drop, but it's been 10 years of bliss so far," one user said.

A second person wrote, "Going on five years with my fiancé, and we're legitimately disgustingly in love, and it baffles me these people who hate their partners." "YES. I always think 'marriage isn't hard. Life is hard,'" a third TikTok user replied. "And marrying someone I genuinely liked makes the hard stuff WAY easier!!!"

Another user added, "Life is hard, and sometimes that can make a relationship more work, but the base relationship itself should be as easy as breathing air [in my opinion]." "We don't FIGHT, we discuss and talk," someone else responded. "But we don't YELL, and that's big for me."

On the flip side, there are a few skeptics who don't believe it's as straightforward as it seems. "You can marry your best friend, and that doesn't keep you from going through loss, illness, injury, job loss, etc.," one person pointed out in the comment section. "Yes, taking on others' burdens is hard, so [it's] dismissive to say if you're working on a relationship, you don't like each other, lol. What a simplified view of life. It's not so black and white."

Another person agreed, commenting, "This goes out the window as soon as either or both partners are dealing with trauma. There can be really challenging moments without either wanting it."

"Relationships are hard. Not always, but they are," a third TikToker responded. "Especially when you have things you need to work on. [It] has nothing to do with how much you love them."