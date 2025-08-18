Creative Vision, Commercial Impact: The Unmatched Skill Set of Isabel Wild “I’m the go-to expert for brands seeking to redefine their identity, expand their offerings, and achieve exceptional commercial performance." By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 18 2025, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@isabelwildchild

In the dizzying, cutthroat world of fashion, standing out requires more than just talent. It takes vision, strategy, and an ability to turn creativity into revenue. Isabel Wild has mastered all three. When Trapstar London wanted to make new waves in the luxury streetwear market, specifically in the area of womenswear, that was when Isabel Wild came into her own creatively. With an excellent eye for design and a strategic mindset, Wild reshaped the brand’s aesthetic and commercial trajectory at a pivotal moment for women.

At the heart of Wild’s fashion career lies a deep understanding of how design influences business. With a background in fashion pattern cutting and a history of working with global brands, she approaches every garment with both technical skill and commercial strategy in mind.

Rebuilding Trapstar’s Womenswear From the Ground Up

When Wild joined Trapstar, the womenswear line had yet to be fully developed or prioritized by the brand. She identified a clear opportunity to transform and elevate the category through design and brand alignment.

As womenswear design lead, she overhauled the offering from top to bottom, introducing new silhouettes, refining the fit, and curating drops that resonated with a wider, fashion-forward audience. The result? Over 400% year-over-year growth in womenswear.

For Wild, the goal wasn’t just to improve design. It was to reposition womenswear so it could match the strength of the menswear line and resonate with an international customer base.

Luxury Streetwear That Sells

Wild’s design instinct extends beyond aesthetics. It’s deeply rooted in market understanding. At Jaded London, she helped shape the Y2K trend resurgence with the Umbra Knit, a product that became a breakout commercial hit. “I don’t just follow trends, I create them and turn them into major revenue streams,” Wild says. Her track record backs that up. “Seeing other brands imitate that knit was the ultimate compliment,” she adds.

At Trapstar, she applied that same commercial thinking to a more premium audience. “Those pieces were some of the highest price points Trapstar had ever hit, and they sold through,” she explains. She introduced premium selvedge denim and leather capsules that helped shift the brand’s positioning, earning placements in Selfridges and appealing to a more elevated customer base.

Repositioning the Brand Through Product

Wild’s influence wasn’t limited to individual garments but extended to how Trapstar presented itself as a brand. She focused on building product lines that could resonate with both loyal streetwear fans and a broader lifestyle audience. “I know how to elevate a brand’s market position and expand its reach,” she says. Her collections appealed to celebrities and tastemakers while remaining grounded in the brand’s urban roots.

She developed a product strategy that helped bring coherence and commercial strength to womenswear, a previously under-leveraged category. Wild’s work helped Trapstar appeal to new demographics while retaining its core identity.

Bridging Creative Vision With Commercial Impact

“I’m the go-to expert for brands seeking to redefine their identity, expand their offerings, and achieve exceptional commercial performance,” Wild explains. Her technical foundation enables her to connect creative ideas with manufacturing realities. “My design expertise is rooted in understanding how to make creative concepts manufacturable and commercially viable,” she says. This ability has made her a trusted design consultant.

While her consultancy work and own brand VAULT 00 showcase her range, it’s her time at Trapstar that underscores her strength as a rebranding expert.

Continuing to Shape Fashion Identities

Today, Wild continues to work with brands looking to redefine themselves, especially in underperforming or overlooked categories. She sees her role as identifying untapped potential and building structured design approaches to unlock it.

“The real question brands should ask is, ‘What’s next?’” she says. Her trend forecasting and market insight help brands stay ahead while staying true to who they are. Whether consulting or growing her own sustainable fashion label, Wild remains focused on the intersection of identity and income. “I want to keep helping brands discover who they are and where they’re going,” she shares.