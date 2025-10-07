Creators in Fashion Turn the Online Space Into a Global Runway for 2025 “Creators in Fashion isn’t just an event, it’s a signal." By Distractify Staff Updated Oct. 7 2025, 8:14 p.m. ET Source: Creators in Fashion

There was a time when fashion shows were guarded rituals, reserved for elite front rows in Paris or Milan. The rules were set, the audience was limited, and the runway was a one-way conversation. That world has been shaken.

Creators in Fashion has upped the ante as the largest premium creator fashion event. It’s a reminder that culture no longer trickles down from glossy magazines or designer lofts. Instead, it rises from livestream chats, comment sections, and shared links where viewers can click, laugh, and shop all in the same breath.

A Runway Built for YouTube

When the concept debuted in 2024, some dismissed it as a novelty. However, the numbers told a different story. A reach of over a billion and over 120,000 hours watched in its first year signaled that fans were eager for something new. The event became less about watching a collection and more about seeing familiar creators step into unfamiliar roles.

“Creators are no longer just storytellers; they are entrepreneurs, culture shapers, and world builders of entire IP universes. Creators in Fashion is a stage where that transformation becomes visible,” says Tobias Hoss, SVP of Operations at Lunar X.

Creators in Fashion 2025 (#CIF2025), returning October 9 at VidSummit and online, arrives with the weight of expectation and the excitement of possibility. Unlike traditional shows, this year leans even more into community and celebrates fashion as entertainment. Makeup challenges, comedic sketches, and music performances appear alongside fashion reveals. It’s all tied together by the idea that entertainment and commerce should not live in separate worlds.

Audiences are not just invited to watch but to act. Through the global livestream on Style Theory, fans can purchase pieces in real time. A jacket seen on the runway can move from the screen into a shopping cart in a single click. That immediacy is the draw and speaks to a shift in how people consume culture.

The Architects Behind the Idea

Behind the spectacle is Lunar X, the media company that has spent years turning creators into household names. “Creators in Fashion isn’t just an event, it’s a signal. When millions of fans tune into their favorite creators, it shows that the next cultural runway isn’t in Paris, it’s on YouTube,” says Hoss.

Lunar X’s role is to turn creators into global brands. Creators in Fashion shows how diversified brand building looks when you combine runway, livestream, and real-time shopping. For Tobias, the point is to prove that creator-driven brands are the next chapter of the legacy fashion industry.

Style Theory, part of Theorist Media, a portfolio company of Lunar X, serves as the host platform and the driving force behind the concept. Its popularity (2.8M+ followers) also connects directly to TheoryVerse and its new TheoryWear collection, with new collections teased on the runway. This reimagined brand reinforces that creator communities are more than fan clubs. Instead, they’re marketplaces, eager to wear loyalty on their sleeves.

“Creator-led brands are quickly becoming the dominant force in the marketplace. It’s where the economy is headed, and I’m proud that Creators in Fashion is at the forefront of that trend, spotlighting the best products from the most innovative creators,” says Hoss, who is part of the management team at Lunar X and Theorist Media.

A Star-Studded Creator Lineup

Those watching from the outside may wonder why creators should be taken seriously in the fashion industry. The answer lies in influence. With a combined reach of more than 200 million across the event’s lineup, including MatPat, Amy Roberts, The Try Guys, Mia Maples, POPFLEX, Marina Mogilko, HopeScope, Safiya Nygaard, Evan and Katelyn, Samantha Zazz, Queen Tofu, Santi Massa, Jessica Crafternoon, Sydney Morgan, Tom Robinson of Game Theory, The Stupendium, Mary Allyson, Glam Girl Gabi, Linus Tech Tips, and Estefannie, the participating personalities speak directly to audiences who no longer look to traditional media for inspiration. They look to the people they follow daily.

This October’s show is less about why creators belong on the runway. Instead, it’s about acknowledging that they already define what consumers buy, wear, and share. The catwalk is simply catching up.

The Future of Fashion Is Interactive

As livestream shopping gains global appeal, #CIF2025 is positioning itself as more than an annual show. It is a glimpse of a future where entertainment, commerce, and community are not siloed but stitched together. The event hints at an industry that may one day consider YouTube as crucial as any Fashion Week calendar.