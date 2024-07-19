Home > Entertainment These CrowdStrike Memes Will Make the Outage Sting a Little Less Some people got the day off of work while CrowdStrike resolves the issue. By Sara Belcher Jul. 19 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET Source: X/@VadimYuryev

On July 19, global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike pushed an update that caused massive outages all over the world. Airports, banks, and multiple other services found their computers and online systems down, inconveniencing a lot of people.

Article continues below advertisement

In between the serious discussions about the crash and hurried solutions, many online are joking about the "blue screen of death" their computers are displaying, sharing memes to make light of the situation. Here's a handful of them.

Mac users watching the world burn over a Windows update.

Thankfully, Mac users are free from this nightmare — and are granted one day of gloating that their preferred system is better in return.

Article continues below advertisement

For everyone who wasn't affected but really wanted a day off.

When their is a global outage but your office laptop is working just fine #Microsoft #Crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/1wIOvH25j0 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 19, 2024

Many employees are logging onto work today to find that they're unable to access their work computers. Those of us who aren't are still looking for a get-out-of-work free card.

Article continues below advertisement

This CrowdStrike ad that did NOT age well.

#Crowdstrike ad aged like milk. Everyone is down across the globe pic.twitter.com/5ERszPDGcJ — Peter Campbell 🇦🇺🦘 (@Aviator_Pete) July 19, 2024

Though CrowdStrike is working to fix this issue, their previous ads are not holding up to their promises.

Article continues below advertisement

They've hit the Las Vegas Sphere!

To be clear, the Las Vegas Sphere isn't actually down from the CrowdStrike outage — but this meme is still funny.

Article continues below advertisement

There's truly a SpongeBob meme for every occasion.

The Crowdstrike employee sending the update all at once pic.twitter.com/Nszi1YHPIT — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 19, 2024

Kaboom!

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes you just need to look at things from a different perspective.

Technically CrowdStrike is doing it's job.

Your data is still secure.

Even from you. — Pirate Software (@PirateSoftware) July 19, 2024

Sometimes it's all about perspective.

Article continues below advertisement

Linux users also win today.

It's really just Windows users experiencing issues today, so everyone who thinks they're better than a Windows computer can give themselves a little pat on the back for being right.

Article continues below advertisement

There's a plus side to everything

Congratulating #CrowdStrike for reaching its carbon neutrality targets six years early through its disruption of global air traffic today! — Boyan Slat (@BoyanSlat) July 19, 2024

Your travel plans may be inconvenienced, but Mother Nature is breathing a bit easier right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Spoiler alert: they did not test it.

Clearly this update needed some more time to cook.

Article continues below advertisement

And lastly, someone is probably getting fired today.

First day at Crowdstrike, pushed a little update and taking the afternoon off ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bOs4qAKwu0 — Vincent Flibustier 👽 (@vinceflibustier) July 19, 2024