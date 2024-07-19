These CrowdStrike Memes Will Make the Outage Sting a Little Less
Some people got the day off of work while CrowdStrike resolves the issue.
On July 19, global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike pushed an update that caused massive outages all over the world. Airports, banks, and multiple other services found their computers and online systems down, inconveniencing a lot of people.
In between the serious discussions about the crash and hurried solutions, many online are joking about the "blue screen of death" their computers are displaying, sharing memes to make light of the situation. Here's a handful of them.
Mac users watching the world burn over a Windows update.
Thankfully, Mac users are free from this nightmare — and are granted one day of gloating that their preferred system is better in return.
For everyone who wasn't affected but really wanted a day off.
Many employees are logging onto work today to find that they're unable to access their work computers. Those of us who aren't are still looking for a get-out-of-work free card.
This CrowdStrike ad that did NOT age well.
Though CrowdStrike is working to fix this issue, their previous ads are not holding up to their promises.
They've hit the Las Vegas Sphere!
To be clear, the Las Vegas Sphere isn't actually down from the CrowdStrike outage — but this meme is still funny.
There's truly a SpongeBob meme for every occasion.
Kaboom!
Sometimes you just need to look at things from a different perspective.
Sometimes it's all about perspective.
Linux users also win today.
It's really just Windows users experiencing issues today, so everyone who thinks they're better than a Windows computer can give themselves a little pat on the back for being right.
There's a plus side to everything
Your travel plans may be inconvenienced, but Mother Nature is breathing a bit easier right now.
Spoiler alert: they did not test it.
Clearly this update needed some more time to cook.
And lastly, someone is probably getting fired today.
This is why you don't put out updates on a Friday, people.