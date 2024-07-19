Home > Entertainment George Kurtz's Net Worth Takes a Nosedive as CrowdStrike Sparks Global Tech Outage George Kurtz, the president and CEO of CrowdStrike, is witnessing a real-time decline in his net worth. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 19 2024, Published 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 19, 2024, cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike confirmed its role in a global outage caused by a malfunctioning software update. CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz explained via X that the issue stemmed from a "defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts."

Following the revelation of his company's involvement in the outage, George Kurtz's net worth has significantly declined. Read on to discover his current financial standing.

What is George Kurtz's net worth?

According to Forbes, George Kurtz's real-time net worth currently stands at a whopping $3.2 billion. This figure reflects a staggering decrease of $428 million, likely stemming from the global tech outage caused by his company.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed," he shared with followers on X (formerly known as Twitter). "We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website."

George Kurtz Co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike Net worth: $3.2 billion George Kurtz is the co-founder and CEO of the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike and an American racing driver. He also founded Foundstone and served as the chief technology officer of McAfee. Birthdate: May 5, 1965 Birthplace: New Jersey Marriages: Annamaria Kurtz Children: Allegra (2006-2021) and Alexander

George continued, "We further recommend organizations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

George Kurtz is the president and CEO of CrowdStrike.

In 2011, George Kurtz co-founded CrowdStrike alongside Dmitri Alperovitch, who has since left the company. CrowdStrike went public in 2019, and for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2023, the cloud-based cybersecurity firm reported revenue of $2.24 billion.