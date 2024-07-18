Home > Entertainment Comedian Bob Newhart's Net Worth Was No Laughing Matter — Being Funny Can Help Your Finances Bob Newhart went from being an accountant to one of our most beloved comedians. What a resume. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 18 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Comedian Bob Newhart was known as the king of the deadpan delivery. His dry sense of humor paved the way for other straight-faced comics like Steven Wright, Tig Notaro, and Mitch Hedberg.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not surprising that a trailblazer like him could keep audiences howling for nearly 70 years, while he barely moved a muscle. It's safe to assume he earned money on top of laughs. Let's take a gander at the late, great Bob Newhart's net worth.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Bob Newhart's net worth reflected decades of hard work.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bob Newhart was sitting on a financial egg worth $65 million. Before he shifted into comedy, Bob was an accountant for the United States Gypsum Corporation, but he was famously bad at it which he touched on his 2006 memoir, I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This! There was only one place for a failed CPA to go in 1958, and that was straight to advertising.

Bob honed his comedy skills while writing advertising copy for a film and television producer in Chicago, but his big break came in 1959 when "he was introduced by a Chicago deejay to the head of talent at Warner Bros. Records, who immediately signed him to a contract," per The Kennedy Center. His first comedy album immediately went to No. 1 in the charts, and was followed by six more.

Article continues below advertisement

The small screen called and Bob Newhart answered.

His foray into the variety show began with his own, 1961's The Bob Newhart Show. Though it only lasted a season, he earned an Emmy nomination and a Peabody award. Throughout his career he also appeared on numerous variety shows such as The Carol Burnett Show, The Dean Martin Show, and The Ed Sullivan Show.

Article continues below advertisement

He wasn't much for guest-starring but television was definitely in Bob's future. Two shows allowed him to sarcastically enter the living rooms of viewers, both of which allowed Bob to just be himself. Borrowing from his own variety show name, Bob starred in the wildly popular sitcom The Bob Newhart Show, which ran from 1972 to 1978. Four years later he was back with Newhart, where we met Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.