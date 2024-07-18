Home > Entertainment Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Died at Age 94 — What Was His Cause of Death? The groundbreaking comedian is survived by his children and 10 grandchildren. By Distractify Staff Jul. 18 2024, Updated 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Beloved comedian and television actor, best known for his stand-up act and his extremely popular sitcoms, Bob Newhart, died on Thursday, July 18. He was 94 years old.

Bob Newhart made public appearances into his 90s, maintaining his sparkly eyes and sharp wit into his later years. His death was announced by his longtime publicist Jerry Digney. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

What was Bob Newhart's cause of death?

In a statement, Bob's publicist said that Bob died at his home in Los Angeles "after a series of short illnesses," per Rolling Stone.

In 1985, Newhart developed a stubborn nosebleed that was later diagnosed as Secondary Polycythemia, putting him at risk of a stroke. This was linked to heavy cigarette smoking, so he quit and made a full recovery.

Bob Newhart broke ground with his stand-up comedy and television shows.

George Robert "Bob" Newhart was born Sept. 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Ill. Before pursuing a career in comedy, he got a degree in business and was drafted into the United States Army, serving from 1952 to 1954. He then returned to Chicago and began working as a copywriter for a film company, and found his true calling for comedy.

Newhart released his debut comedy album "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart" in 1960, which received the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and led him to be the only stand-up comedian to win the Grammy for Best New Artist. It was this album that brought him from nightclub shows to comedy stardom.

Newhart later went on to create The Bob Newhart Show, one of the most classic sitcoms of all time. The Bob Newhart Show ran from 1972 to 1978, for 142 episodes.