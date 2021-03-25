Will CT Get Kicked off 'The Challenge: Double Agents' After a Squabble With Fessy?

CT and Fessy are two of the biggest competitors left in the game, with each guy thinking they will be the one who walks away with the massive cash prize. However, tensions appear to be rising. In the preview for Episode 15 of The Challenge: Double Agents, CT and Fessy are seen getting into a yelling match at the bar. Fessy tells CT, “I’m coming for the crown.” CT forewarns him and says, “Don’t go there.”

Another vet on The Challenge, Anessa Ferreira, who knows CT pretty well, talks to the camera about the altercation and says, “This definitely is reminding me of old CT.”

Viewers see CT and Fessy yelling right in each other’s faces. Fessy tells CT, “You’re a used-to,” and CT, not backing down, yells to him, “I’m still here! What are you gonna do?” It looks like at any moment things could get a little physical between these two.