TJ Lavin Sent 'The Challenge: Double Agents' Rookie Nam Vo Home

Nam also took to Twitter to discuss what happened to him The Challenge: Double Agents after he watched the episode. During Episode 12, Nam admitted that he did not want to go and get checked out because he was scared that it would cost him the game. On March 4, he recapped those thoughts in a tweet.

It said, "My biggest fear and anxiety was to be medical disqualified that’s why I hide it the whole time and suffer from week to week. Till the pain overcomes and started to shut my body down. I was eating less, couldn’t workout and at some point, I felt so dizzy I couldn’t really interact."

Nam also tweeted about having to leave The Challenge. He said he was completely heartbroken that he had to go, and never cried so much in his entire life before the night he was eliminated.