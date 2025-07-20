Cynthia Jade Shows Off Her Luxury Rides After Making Millions On ‘OF’ “You are perfect. You are so hot in black.” By Distractify Staff Published July 20 2025, 9:03 a.m. ET Source: Cynthia Jade

Cynthia Jade is living proof that hard work—and a bold online presence—pays off!

The content creator took to Instagram to flaunt one of her achievements — a sleek, head-turning car that she proudly revealed was fully paid off using her OF earnings.

Cynthia Jade Takes Selfies Inside New $100,000 Cadillac Escalade

Cynthia shared a series of eye-catching snaps showing off the luxury vehicle and her undeniable confidence.

Soaking Up Some Sun Through The Sun Roof

The first picture showed Cynthia playfully sticking her tongue out for the camera. In the second slide, the OF star decided she needed more sun in the car, so she opened the sunroof, which she showed off in the selfie. Cynthia captioned the share: “Mommy.”

Trying To Get The ‘Perfect’ Look

The selfies stunned plenty of Cynthia’s fans, who showered the post with likes and comments. “You are perfect. You are so hot in black,” wrote one person.

“I sold everything I own and I'm moving to Colorado in hopes of us randomly meeting each other like we're in a romantic comedy and we slowly fall in love, here's hoping,” noted another admirer. At the same time, a third user remarked, “Didn’t know you were allowed to drive with the airbags already deployed.” The fourth user added, “Legitimately perfection.”

Growing Up With No Permanent Address

Before achieving success from OF, Cynthia had a rough upbringing. “Before anything else, I’m a survivor. I grew up in and around Sacramento, California, in neighborhoods where safety wasn’t guaranteed and nothing ever felt stable,” she said in an interview. “My childhood was full of sudden moves, new schools, and an ongoing search for something that felt like home. I attended four different high schools and countless elementary schools — never long enough to truly settle in or feel like I belonged.”

But thanks to the paid-subscription site, Cynthia was able to turn her life around. “All of that chaos and instability created a permanent sense of anxiety in me — I still find myself scanning every room emotionally, wondering if things are as solid as they seem,” she explained. “But it also made me tough, resilient, and real.”

Earning Seven Figures A Month

Cynthia, who was a stay-at-home mom who started her OF in February 2023, now earns nearly $1.2 million per month. She has also amassed over $10 million since starting her content creation career two years ago.

Apart from buying a multi-million dollar home this year in Colorado, nestled in the foothills of the Rockies, Cynthia has also purchased two brand new cars — a 2025 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Sport, which she describes as her “mommy car,” and a 2025 Corvette Z06 3LZ Carbon.