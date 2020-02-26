We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Dad Criticized for Changing Kid's Diaper in Women's Restroom — The Only One with a Changing Table

Our culture is so deeply entrenched in the patriarchy that it's still not optimized for fathers who are out in public alone with their children. One father recently experienced this firsthand when he was out at lunch at a restaurant alone with his 5-month-old son. 

In a post on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" he explains that his son needed his diaper changed, so he took him to the restroom, but, of course, the men's room didn't have a changing table. Because in 2020, childcare is still completely considered to be women's work! 