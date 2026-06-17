Dad Confronted After Entering Women’s Restroom With His Daughters "I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls." By Mark Pygas Published June 17 2026, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

One of the biggest social debates at the moment is who should be allowed to use which public bathrooms. But whatever your opinion on this issue, it has been considered a social norm for decades that fathers can take their young daughters into the women's bathroom, and mothers can take their young sons into the men's bathroom.

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But according to a viral TikTok that's doing the rounds, this is actually a matter to bother the police over. Tyler Brodsky, a father of two young daughters, recently took the pair into the women's bathroom of a QuikTrip to use the facilities while on a road trip from Florida to Oklahoma. Little did he know that this would cause one man to blow up on him.

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Single father confronted for taking his daughters into an empty women's bathroom.

@tylerbrodsky2 Y’all make this man famous. We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom. The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here? 🤷‍♂️ #GirlDad #RoadTrip #parenting #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - Tyler Brodsky

The video shows an older man in a blue shirt, standing in the doorway of the women's bathroom, as Brodsky and his daughters try to wash their hands. The man is on the phone to the police, loudly complaining to them that Brodsky is in the bathroom with his two girls, and that his wife and mother-in-law can't use the bathroom as a result.

Brodsky's daughters can be heard crying, clearly distressed by the situation, but the man continues yelling. "I have two girls washing their hands," Brodsky states to the man. The man then argues that the manager of the QuikTrip, who is trying to calm the situation down, should have brought his daughters into the bathroom. He adds that Brodsky "has no business" being in the bathroom.

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"They're girls, they go to the women's bathroom," Brodsky responds. As the man steps away from the door for a moment, the manager uses the opportunity to shoot the bathroom door. "I'm so sorry," she tells Brodsky.

Brodsky then leaves the bathroom with his girls, as we can see the man pacing around the store, still on the phone with the police. He can be heard describing Brodsky to the dispatcher on the other end of the phone. "Tell them to get here soon," Brodsky quips.

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After the initial video went viral, Brodsky shared more information in a follow-up.

Brodsky explained that the police did show up pretty quickly and worked to de-escalate the situation, adding that they were "very professional, very nice." One of the officers explained to Brodsky and the complainant that taking two girls into the men's bathroom could be viewed just as negatively.

Brodsky also praised the QuikTrip manager, Melissa, for stepping in to help. "My girls really needed that," Brodsky said. "It's always good to have someone in your corner. Willing to show some support. When everything was happening, Melissa stepped in immediately. Checked on my girls, helped calm the situation down, and made sure we were OK."

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"As a dad, seeing someone show that kind of kindness to my daughters in a stressful moment means a lot," Brodsky concluded. Unsurprisingly, the police quickly determined that Brodsky had done nothing wrong. After speaking to Melissa, they asked the other man to leave the store.