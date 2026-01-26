Woman Shares Tragic Story on How Her Dad Died on 'Cops' Reality Show "I don't know if he really just wanted a Frosty, or what was going on, but, yeah." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 26 2026, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @oliolioxinnfree

Losing a family member to a violent end is traumatic enough. But if you're a young child when it happens, it can forever shape the way you grow and develop. For a young TikToker named Olivia, losing her dad to a violent end wasn't just something she experienced once. Because the death occurred on camera, it haunted her for years.

The TikToker has shared her sad story about how her dad was killed on the Cops reality show, and how the video continued to follow her for years. Here's what we know about her dad's sad story.

A TikToker has detailed how her dad died while on the 'Cops' reality show.

It all started when TikToker @oliolioxinnfree posted a video with the caption in the video read, "Me in 3rd grade when my dad died on the show Cops and my teacher gave me 5 bucks for the vending machine." In the video, Olivia is dancing. Of course, people wanted answers.

So, she posted another video, with a storytime of what happened to her father. According to Olivia, when she was about 8 years old, her father, Cortez Washington, decided to rob a Wendy's. With the kind of gallows humor that often accompanies losing a parent at a young age, she quipped, "I really know why Wendy's was where he decided to rob, I don't know if he really just wanted a Frosty, or what was going on, but, yeah."

Olivia went on to explain that the reality show Cops was filming when it all went down. Her father, Cortez, was killed in August 2014 after an altercation with police, where he was allegedly shot over 30 times.

Cortez Washington was shot and killed by police in 2014.

People seemed to struggle to understand her explanation that her father was killed on the show, Cops. But there is evidence to back up her claim, in the form of news articles about the shooting.

According to the Kansas City Star, 32-year-old Cortez Washington had been in and out of prison through the early 2000s. But by the 2010s, he had moved to Omaha, Neb., gotten married, had a steady job, and seemed like he had turned his life around. But he seemed to randomly flip a switch, robbing a Wendy's out of the blue in 2014.

As police approached, he aimed a fake pistol at them, but the police unleashed a hail of gunfire, which took his life. One of the bullets also struck Bryce Dion, one of the crew members filming with Cops. Despite wearing a bulletproof vest, he succumbed to the injury and died. One person commented under Olivia's story, "The man who passed away on the crew was my uncle Bryce Dion, he was only 38. He was caught in the crossfire when the police started shooting. The bullet missed his vest and hit him under his arm."