Exploring What Device Geolocation on TikTok Is and Why Users Are Deleting the App TikTok users are rushing to delete the app after the ability to turn a privacy setting off gets taken away. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 23 2026, 2:12 p.m. ET

People have been quietly deleting TikTok, and not for the reasons you might expect. It started with users noticing the location tracking was no longer a setting that could be toggled on or off. This discovery prompted some digging and a much bigger question. What is device geolocation on TikTok, and why are users running from it?

On Reddit and Facebook, TikTok users aren’t panicking. They are, however, confused and frustrated. Many acknowledge that by having a smartphone, they are already being tracked. Users, however, don’t like the option of being able to turn off the setting being taken away from them. As a result, some are choosing to delete the app.



What is device geolocation on TikTok that has users of the app so upset?

In basic terms, device geolocation refers to location data determined by your phone itself, not just a single app. Smartphones already use GPS, Wi-Fi, and network signals to establish location. Apps can tap into that data depending on permissions and system behavior. That’s why many users weren’t shocked by the concept. What caught them off guard was seeing device geolocation referenced in TikTok’s settings without a clear way to disable it. For many, this made the setting feel extremely invasive.

How is this setting changing things for daily TikTok users?

According to users discussing the update on Reddit, this doesn’t appear to be TikTok suddenly tracking people in a brand-new way. Location data has long been part of how apps personalize content and features. The issue is that users say the ability to fully control or turn off this setting now feels limited or unclear.

i cannot be the only one who finds the new tiktok terms and conditions suspicious asff cuz wym “updated corporate entity” and “tracking geolocation” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KDcK3Ndn1d — 😋 (@Meg11207139) January 23, 2026

For people who routinely manage app permissions, that loss of control matters. Several commenters pointed out they’re comfortable allowing location access when it’s optional, but react differently when a setting feels mandatory.

As the conversation deepened on social media, it became less about TikTok specifically and more about freedom. Users openly acknowledged that smartphones already collect vast amounts of data. They, however, emphasized that having the option to say no still carries weight, even if it doesn’t stop tracking entirely. The frustration wasn’t rooted in surprise. It came from feeling like a decision had been made for them, quietly and without explanation.

Why are some TikTok users deleting the app because of this?

For some users, deleting TikTok wasn’t about escaping tracking altogether. Many admitted that removing one app doesn’t change how smartphones work at a device level. Instead, deleting the app became a way to draw a boundary and respond to a setting they didn’t agree with. In fact, one user on Reddit noted that they hoped other people saw the conversation and deleted TikTok as well.

TikTok’s terms updated on Jan 22, 2026. If you clicked "Agree," here is what changed:



Precise Location: The app can now collect exact GPS coordinates with permission, moving beyond general city-level tracking.



External Tracking: Your activity on… pic.twitter.com/QfOJ1WvsYC — The Daily Drop (@the_dailydrop) January 23, 2026