Ever Wanted to Know How to Unlink Contacts From TikTok? We've Got You

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms to date, with more than one billion users. People use TikTok to make numerous kinds of videos, including people going about their daily routines, people making political statements, folks posting funny videos, delivering news, and everything in between.

Many of the videos often go viral, and the platform is known for turning regular folks into the talk of the town. TikTok also allows people to link their contacts from other social media platforms. However, many people want to know how to unlink their contacts on TikTok, and we've got the step-by-step process for those who want to know!

Here's how to unlink your contacts from TikTok.

TikTok makes it pretty easy to unlink your contacts, and it should only take you a few steps to do so. First, you will need to open the TikTok app and tap Profile at the bottom. Then, you will need to tap the Menu button at the top and select Settings and Privacy. Once you've done that, tap Privacy, and then tap Sync Contacts and Facebook friends. After that, you'll need to tap Remove previously synced contacts, and then tap Remove to confirm.

Here's how to find contacts on TikTok.

If you want to find and link your contacts on TikTok, all you have to do is give the platform permission. First, you'll need to tap Profile on the TikTok app. Then, you will need to tap Add friends next to share the profile. Then you will tap Find next to contacts to sync your contacts. If this is your first time, you will need to follow the directions, allowing TikTok to access them. If it isn't your first time, go ahead and tap Contacts, and then Follow.

While most people on TikTok are young people, according to the Pew Research Center, one third of adults use TikTok in the United States, which may be surprising to some. Ninenty-five percent of those adults say they use TikTok for entertainment.