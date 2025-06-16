“Makeup Will Be $300 per Person Per Day” — Bride’s Unreasonable Wedding Party Demands Go Viral "I refuse to believe this is real." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 16 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sundries.snark

An anonymous bride's correspondence with her wedding party containing a series of changes and demands is going viral. TikToker Sundries & Snark (@sundries.snark) said she spotted a Redditor's post containing screenshot images of the messages and she just had to share it with her followers.

The TikToker begins her video by calling the wedding party demands "unhinged" as she explains, with the aid of a green screen, the Reddit post in question documenting the changes. "We want to make you aware of a critically important update," the bride writes in an email to the wedding party.

It goes on to read: "**The ceremony date is now June 27 and the location has changed!!! Please note this down carefully. We have decided we want to have a church ceremony in addition to our planned beach ceremony and reception. The officiant of our choice does not do weddings at locations outside of his church."

@sundries.snark how are these real people? how did they convince anyone to be in their wedding party? is this a simulation?! #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Sundries & Snark Source: TikTok | @sundries.snark

Consequently, the wedding plans shifted to have a reception at the beach, but the couple, wanting to have their ceremony take place at a church, decided to split up the reception and ceremony dates. "Having a church ceremony is very important to us morally and ethically. We are canceling the beach ceremony to spare redundancies. There will still be a reception on the beach!!"

The message went on to indicate that the beach reception was going to take place, just the following day on June 28. This change in plans also came with some additional stipulations in what appears to be a bid to ensure a specific aesthetic for the couple's wedding photos.

"Bridesmaids: we kindly ask you wear this yellow dress for the 27th. Still reserve the grey dress you already purchased to wear on the 28th. After viewing the interior of the church, grey just would not work. Thanks!" As for the groomsmen attending the festivities, they were asked to rock yellow ties, however, these accessories would be provided for them "on the day of the ceremony," the message indicates.

However, subsequent drama unfolded as a result of the change in plans. One person who was traveling to attend the wedding wrote back. "Am I understanding the above message correctly to mean your wedding ceremony is now on a weekday, during the day?"

They went on to delineate the additional expenditures that accrued as a result of the alteration in wedding plans. "If so, I have to admit I am pretty surprised and disappointed. My family booked tickets months in advance to travel to Washington and the church appears to be several hours away, necessitating another hotel stay."

The irate attendee added: "Between that and the unexpected day off work we can't afford this extra day. I was not participating for the party aspect so much as the special memory of seeing you and [redacted] get married and be a part of that milestone. If I am misunderstanding something or if there is another ceremony that will be happening on the 28th, I apologize for the confusion, but please let me know asap."

It seems that whoever penned the original message wasn't keen on discussing it in a group chat as they replied with, "Let's be respectful and take this offline please. Ladies, friendly reminder, contact [redacted] directly with any concerns so as not to spam everyone's inbox kthx!"

The changes, however, didn't stop there. As it turns out, the couple decided to fire their wedding planner and urged folks who may've been working with the planner to cease doing so. "[Redacted] and I are just too quirky to fit into a box! We're doing things our own way. Please do not contact Meghan with anymore questions. She is no longer involved with the planning."

As the message continued, the couple also announced that children weren't welcome at either the reception or the ceremony, either. Furthermore, height discrimination was implemented as a part of the wedding plans. "Bridesmaids: if you are over 5'5" please get these flats instead of the initially requested heels."

Also, if bridesmaids want to be included in any of the wedding photos, the couple also necessitated that folks involved in the ceremony and reception would need to shell out $300 each day. And wedding party folks had an early day ahead of them, too. If they wanted to attend, they would need to arrive at the festivities by 6:45am.

If they showed up past 7 a.m. on the 28th, then they wouldn't be allowed to attend, the bride penned in her message to the group. Some other demands were listed as well: The couple asked folks who still haven't paid the $25 deposit per plate of food to do so.

Additionally, other wedding party members were asked to shell out $650 for a share of the expenses. The bride also suggested that if folks don't drink, then they should reconsider whether or not they want to attend the reception, as she doesn't want a wet blanket ruining the fun for others.

To top it all off, the bride also sent a follow-up message asking if any folks in the wedding party were interested in shelling out cash for a "dairy-free" wedding cake. This was followed up with another message where the bride says that if someone needed to pull out of the festivities, they would understand.