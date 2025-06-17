Social Media Influencer Dutchess Dior Was Allegedly Killed Moments After a Facebook Live Ended "If I get off this Live, you ain't gonna make it out the door." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 17 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Dutchess Dior

In mid-June 2025, several videos featuring a Georgia couple clearly in the middle of an argument started popping up on TikTok. It was hard to piece together a timeline because the TikToks were being shared by accounts that did not belong to either person involved. What made this story even more difficult to follow was the woman's thick Georgia accent. It was clear she was in distress, and her partner, who was slightly calmer, was also not happy.

On the surface, it looked like typical TikTok drama. The woman was a social media influencer who goes by the name Dutchess Dior. Her husband calls himself The Frenchman. These TikToks were made from a Facebook Live the couple did on June 14. That same day, Dutchess posted a chilling status to her own Facebook. "I really don’t know what to do, but I need help before I lose my life or freedom! My kids need me," she wrote. Dutchess was found dead three hours later. What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Dutchess Dior?

The body of Dutchess Dior, whose real name is Zaria Khadejah Carr, was discovered by law enforcement around 9:30 p.m. on June 14, per Fox 54 News. Police were called to a house on the 100 block of 5th Avenue in Twin City, Ga., after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

Officers from the Twin City Police Department, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Emanuel County EMS arrived on the scene only to find Zaria unconscious. She was later pronounced dead. Zaria's 2021 Dodge Challenger was missing, along with her husband, whose birth name is Shamarcus Jameal Carr.

Where is Shamarcus Jameal Carr now?

Authorities immediately put out an alert for Zaria's vehicle. Less than two hours after Zaria died, her car was found in Wayne County. When deputies attempted to approach the vehicle, they discovered Shamarcus's lifeless body. He was transported to a hospital but died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Their deaths are being investigated.

Author Toy Styles broke down the original Facebook Live on her TikTok. According to her, Zaria was a corrections officer who met Shamarcus when he was in prison. After he got out, Shamarcus moved in with Zaria and her son. She then got pregnant, and the couple married. But their relationship was apparently very tumultuous. The Facebook Live was centered on Shamarcus's accusations that not only was Zaria cheating on him, but she also put a spell on him that negatively impacted his finances.

Shamarcus admitted on the FB Live that he had previously cheated on Zaria. The couple goes back and forth, accusing each other of infidelity. This goes on for an hour until Shamarcus says this was the kind of behavior that gets someone "beat," while holding a knife. "If I get off this Live, you ain't gonna make it out the door," he said. Styles believes that things got deadly serious when Zaria said she was going to tell everyone about someone named Oodie.

Immediately after Zaria dropped that name, Shamarcus threatened to kill her. In response to that, she promised to "spill the tea" about Oodie another time. The Facebook Live ended at that moment.