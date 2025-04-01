Joe Hunter From 'Survivor' Season 48 Lost His Sister to Domestic Violence Joe's sister was a big fan of 'Survivor.' By Jennifer Farrington Published April 1 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 48 of Survivor is already shaping up to be one for the books. Fans have already watched host Jeff Probst shed a few tears over a heartfelt moment between Eva Erickson, the show’s first openly autistic contestant, and Joe Hunter. But another powerful moment came when viewers noticed a bracelet on Joe’s wrist with the message "Abuse Is Not Love," a strong statement tied to domestic violence awareness.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, Joe’s connection to the cause is deeply personal. His sister was a domestic violence victim, and her story is what inspired him to compete on Survivor in the first place.

Joe Hunter from 'Survivor' Season 48 lost his sister to domestic violence.

Source: CBS

The purple bracelet Joe Hunter wore during Survivor Season 48 appears to be a domestic violence awareness bracelet, and he wears it in honor of his late sister, Joanna.

Article continues below advertisement

In a February 2025 interview with Parade, Joe revealed that he lost his sister to domestic violence a few years ago, and she was the reason he auditioned for the show. "Survivor, for me, really came about from my sister. Unfortunately, I lost my sister to domestic violence a couple of years ago, and she really was the driving force in this," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Joanna was an avid Survivor fan, watching since Season 1, and had even hoped they would try out together. But Joe admitted, "I didn't think we could. And I kind of just brushed it off and said there's no way we could."

After her sudden passing, he decided to compete in her honor. Though he acknowledged that it took him "years to really recover from that," joining the show became a way to carry on her dream. "This is part of the healing process," he said, adding, "This is for Joanna. And I'm gonna be out here as Joanna's voice. And I think she'd be proud so far."

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Hunter admitted he took a break from 'Survivor' after his sister passed.

While the exact details surrounding Joe's sister’s death and the role domestic violence played remain unknown, he shared in the interview that he was an avid Survivor watcher because his sister "dragged [him] into it." However, after her passing, he had to step away from the show because "it was kind of the thing that her and I shared."

Article continues below advertisement

Joe realized he needed to get out "of that bad place" and eventually started watching Survivor again. While it was undoubtedly difficult and likely brought back memories, it ultimately led him to join the Survivor family — becoming one of the most likable contestants to date.

Joe is earning even more praise from fans — not just for his reason for competing but also for his 18 years of service as a fire department captain, his dedication to giving back to the community, and the support he has shown Ava so far.