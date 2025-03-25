Jeff Probst Wells up on 'Survivor' Season 48 — He's Never Been This Emotional "Who made Jeff cry?! I've been a fan since the OG:S1 and I've never seen him get emotional like this before!" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 25 2025, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Something truly out of the ordinary goes down on Season 48, Episode 5 of Survivor, so extraordinary that it just might bring host Jeff Probst to tears. The episode teaser warns, "In 48 seasons, there has never been a Survivor episode like this," before cutting to Jeff on the verge of breaking down.

Article continues below advertisement

His voice shakes as he says, "Wow, this has never happened," but we also hear him in the teaser saying, "This is a dangerous spot," while another voice urges, "Breathe, sis." A third voice chimes in, "Tell yourself you can do it." Naturally, fans are already speculating about what could possibly unfold, but many are looking for clarification on why Jeff is crying on Survivor. Here’s what we know.

Why is Jeff Probst crying on 'Survivor' Season 48?

Source: CBS

Season 48, Episode 5 is set to reveal why Jeff Probst cries on Survivor, but until the episode airs on March 26, 2025, there's no definitive answer as to what has him welling up.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans believe Jeff’s emotional reaction has something to do with 24-year-old Eva Erikson, who is making Survivor history as the show’s first openly autistic contestant. In a four-minute clip shared by CBS, viewers see Eva opening up to Joe, a fire captain, about her autism, explaining the signs to look for when she's having an episode and how to help. She shares that she sometimes gets "super overstimulated," which causes her to "get stuck in a loop" in her head.

After losing a challenge, she might struggle to move forward and may need help regaining focus. While she initially wanted to keep her autism private to avoid being seen as vulnerable, she acknowledges that support from others may be necessary.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, as Survivor fans know, at the start of a season, contestants rely on teamwork to get through challenges. But as the numbers dwindle each week, the game shifts to a test of individual skill, with only one person ultimately winning the $1 million prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Because of this, fans suspect Jeff’s tears stem from an emotional moment where the Season 48 contestants rally together to help Eva through a challenge. The teaser’s music suggests an uplifting scene, and the contestants’ encouraging words seem to align with this theory.

Reddit user @Kcd1077 shared a similar take on what they think will cause Jeff to tear up, suggesting, "Eva was shown having a panic attack at the challenge, the other players will help her finish the challenge, Jeff will cry." If that’s the case, it could be one of Survivor’s most heartfelt moments yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Eva Erikson

Some 'Survivor' fans (hopefully jokingly) think Jeff Probst cries because someone gets stabbed.

While it seems fans collectively believe Jeff crying will have something to do with Eva, the first openly autistic contestant, as he doesn't seem truly sad but more moved, some fans have come up with pretty wild theories involving a death. Redditor @Expensive-Sky4068 wrote, "I mean we saw Sai with a knife in the preview, so maybe she killed someone?" to which someone replied, "That's gotta be it."