Jeff Probst Sings a Song About Wearing Glasses on 'Survivor' After Viral TikTok Question Jeff surprised everyone by responding to a 'Survivor' fan's question with a song about wearing glasses. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 27 2024, 1:04 p.m. ET

What started as a playful TikTok song has become a viral sensation involving Survivor host Jeff Probst. TikTok user Olivesongs, known for writing and performing daily songs, recently posted a tune titled How Do You Wear Glasses on Survivor? The song humorously questioned how contestants manage glasses in the game. In the lyrics, Olivesongs asked if they have special frames, what happens if they’re lost or broken, and how someone could compete without clear vision.

The video quickly gained traction, racking up nearly 850,000 views in just 48 hours. It sparked responses from Survivor fans and former contestants, who chimed in with their personal experiences. The buzz even reached Jeff, who responded in the best way possible: with a song of his own. In response, Jeff Probst sings a song about wearing glasses on Survivor in a hilarious TikTok video that has fans raving about his unexpected musical skills.

Jeff’s response touched on the challenges of managing glasses in the game. Fans loved seeing the interaction between Olivesongs, former contestants, and the legendary host.

Jeff Probst sings a song about wearing glasses on 'Survivor' in response to viral TikTok question.

In his song, Olivesongs asked pressing questions about life as a glasses-wearer on Survivor. Do contestants have special, unbreakable frames? What happens if the glasses get lost or broken? He even joked about the challenges of competing while being essentially blind. This relatable humor resonated with the Survivor community, prompting former contestants to share their stories in the comments.

Owen Knight admitted he used contacts for challenges but always brought his glasses as a backup for water or puzzle competitions, confessing he was “terrified” of losing his lenses mid-game. Kenzie Petty revealed she frequently lost her glasses, only to have fellow castaways find them in bushes or scattered around camp.

Janani Krishnan-Jha admitted to sleeping in her contacts for far too long, dreading the thought of competing in glasses. Even Eliza Orlins chimed in, calling the song incredible and sharing that she hadn’t yet started wearing glasses during her time on the show.

Jeff’s musical response to the viral glasses question delighted and surprised fans.

The buzz reached new heights when the official Survivor TikTok posted a video of Jeff performing a clever song addressing the challenges of wearing glasses on the show. Fans flooded the comments with enthusiastic reactions, praising Jeff for his surprising singing talent. “Why is Jeff actually an amazing singer?” One Survivor fan asked.

Another joked, “Jeff singing about glasses on Survivor was not on my 2024 bingo card, but I’m happy to have witnessed it!” Some called for a musical episode of the show. A few even teased him for miming piano playing, despite the piano clearly being pre-recorded. The song ended with an inspiring message from Jeff: “Apply to be on Survivor, and we’ll figure out the glasses.” The sentiment, encouraging people not to let eyewear stop them from auditioning, added a heartfelt note to the otherwise lighthearted performance.

Contestants and fans reflect on wearing glasses while competing on the show.

The TikTok exchange reignited a conversation about how players manage vision challenges on Survivor. Many contestants, including Eliza, pointed out that contacts are a popular option, but they come with risks. Losing or damaging eyewear during challenges can be catastrophic in such a high-stakes environment.

@olivesongs11 11/24/24 - day 329 of writing a song every day. A question I have every day @Survivor I love you ♬ original sound - olivesongs

For fans, the interaction showcased how Survivor maintains its strong connection to its audience even after 47 seasons. The unexpected back-and-forth between Olivesongs and Jeff brought a sense of community to the TV show’s fans.