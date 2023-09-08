Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Get a Head Start—Follow the 'Survivor 45' Cast on Social Media Before the Premiere After 23 years on the air, 'Survivor' Season 45 is here to shake it up again. The cast members are already iconic. What are their Instagram handles? By Jamie Lerner Sep. 8 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET Source: CBS

It's an exciting time when the Survivor cast is announced. Another season means more incredible characters, more twists, and more blindsides! Host Jeff Probst is returning for the 45th time to introduce us to 17 new people, plus Bruce Perreault, who was medevaced during the Season 44 premiere.

After the first four seasons of a New Era filled with diversity and fun personalities, the casting department has listened to the fans and kept the good times rolling. And the Survivor social media team has definitely leveled up. A promo video with the Season 45 cast's "red flags" was the perfect intro into what we can expect to see. (Just kidding—when it comes to Survivor, we can't be sure of anything!)

Julie Alley (@its.mama.j)

Instagram: @its.mama.j Occupation: Estate attorney Age: 49 Hometown/Current Residence: Brentwood, Tenn. Survivor Red Flag: "I will go with the flow at camp." But will she really?

Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup (@5elementsfit)

Instagram: @5elementsfit Twitter: @5elementsfit Occupation: Gym owner Age: 30 Hometown/Current Residence: O’Fallon, Ill. Survivor Red Flag: "I am super caring, so I think that could be an issue."

Drew Basile (@drewbasile45)

Instagram: @drewbasile45 Occupation: Grad Student Age: 23 Hometown: Birmingham, Mich. Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa. Survivor Red Flag: "I'm confrontational. If we have a problem, we're gonna hash it out."

Sabiyah Broderick (@_thesoularpapi)

Instagram: @_thesoularpapi Occupation: Truck driver Age: 28 Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga. Current Residence: Jacksonville, N.C. Survivor Red Flag: "Sometimes, I'm loyal to a fault."

Austin Li Coon (@austinlicoon)

Instagram: @austinlicoon Twitter: @austinlicoon Occupation: Grad student Age: 26 Hometown: San Jose, Calif. Current Residence: Chicago, Ill. Survivor Red Flag: "I can lie straight to your face with a smile." Uh oh!

Brandon Donlon (@brandondonlon)

Instagram: @brandondonlon Twitter: @BrandonDonlon Occupation: Content producer Age: 26 Hometown/Current Residence: Sicklerville, N.J. Survivor Red Flag: "It is very easy to tell when I'm annoyed, hungry, angry, tired. You name it, I can show it."

Sean Edwards (@seanvocado)

Instagram: @seanvocado Occupation: School principal Age: 35 Hometown: Lawrence, N.J. Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah Survivor Red Flag: "I'm too trusting of other people."

Emily Flippen (@flippenemily)

Instagram: @flippenemily Twitter: @flippen_emily Occupation: Investment analyst Age: 28 Hometown: McKinney, Texas Current Residence: Laurel, Md. Survivor Red Flag: "I wear my emotions on my face."

Kaleb Gebrewold (@kalebgebrewold)

Instagram: @kalebgebrewold Twitter: @kalebgebrewold Occupation: Software sales Age: 29 Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia Survivor Red Flag: "There's just so many."

Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya) (@j.maya)

Instagram: @j.maya Twitter: @naniwootwoot1 Occupation: Singer Age: 24 Hometown: San Francisco, Calif. Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif. Survivor Red Flag: "You will never be able to tell what I actually think. I'm equally nice and bubbly to every single person."

Brandon “Brando” Meyer (@brandomeyer)

Instagram: @brandomeyer Twitter: @brandomeyerdev Occupation: Software developer Age: 23 Hometown: Oak Park, Calif. Current Residence: Seattle, Wash. Survivor Red Flag: "I don't have a lot of outdoors experience. As a software developer, most of my time is spent inside."

Kendra McQuarrie (@_kendraruthless)

Instagram: @_kendraruthless Twitter: @kendraruthless Occupation: Bartender Age: 31 Hometown: Haverhill, Mass. Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo. Survivor Red Flag: "I just might be too friendly with everyone."

Kellie Nalbandian (@kellienalbandian)

Instagram: @kellienalbandian Twitter: @kellienalb Occupation: Critical care nurse Age: 30 Hometown: Weston, Conn. Current Residence: New York, N.Y. Survivor Red Flag: "I'm gonna be crazy competitive at challenges."

Jake O’Kane (@jakeo.kane)

Instagram: @jakeo.kane Twitter: @jakeo_kane Occupation: Attorney Age: 26 Hometown: Hanson, Mass. Current Residence: Boston, Mass. Survivor Red Flag: "I'm gonna play the only way I know how: evil."

Bruce Perreault (@bruce.perreault)

Instagram: @bruce.perreault Twitter: @Perrbruce Occupation: Insurance agent Age: 47 Hometown/Current Residence: West Warwick, R.I. Survivor Red Flag: "How I react to being hungry."

Hannah Rose (No IG)

YouTube: @hannaheliserose Occupation: Therapist Age: 33 Hometown: Woodbridge, Conn. Current Residence: Baltimore City, Md. Survivor Red Flag: "Letting myself make decisions with my heart and trusting people way too much."

Katurah Topps (@hautekatur)

Instagram: @hautekatur Twitter: @KaturahTopps Occupation: Civil rights attorney Age: 35 Hometown: St. Louis, Mo. Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y. Survivor Red Flag: "I lie so naturally that I might lie unnecessarily."

Dianelys 'Dee' Valladares (No Social Media)

Source: CBS

Occupation: Entrepreneur Age: 26 Hometown: Havana, Cuba Current Residence: Miami, Fla. Survivor Red Flag: "I don't know how to fish, I don't know how to build shelter, I can barely swim."

