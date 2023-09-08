Get a Head Start—Follow the 'Survivor 45' Cast on Social Media Before the Premiere
After 23 years on the air, 'Survivor' Season 45 is here to shake it up again. The cast members are already iconic. What are their Instagram handles?
Just the Gist:
- CBS announced the Survivor 45 cast of 17 new castaways, plus returnee Bruce Perreault.
- The new Survivor players reveal their "red flags" in a promo video.
- Season 45 contestants range in age from 23 to 49 years old.
It's an exciting time when the Survivor cast is announced. Another season means more incredible characters, more twists, and more blindsides! Host Jeff Probst is returning for the 45th time to introduce us to 17 new people, plus Bruce Perreault, who was medevaced during the Season 44 premiere.
After the first four seasons of a New Era filled with diversity and fun personalities, the casting department has listened to the fans and kept the good times rolling. And the Survivor social media team has definitely leveled up. A promo video with the Season 45 cast's "red flags" was the perfect intro into what we can expect to see. (Just kidding—when it comes to Survivor, we can't be sure of anything!)
Julie Alley (@its.mama.j)
Instagram: @its.mama.j
Occupation: Estate attorney
Age: 49
Hometown/Current Residence: Brentwood, Tenn.
Survivor Red Flag: "I will go with the flow at camp." But will she really?
Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup (@5elementsfit)
Instagram: @5elementsfit
Twitter: @5elementsfit
Occupation: Gym owner
Age: 30
Hometown/Current Residence: O’Fallon, Ill.
Survivor Red Flag: "I am super caring, so I think that could be an issue."
Drew Basile (@drewbasile45)
Instagram: @drewbasile45
Occupation: Grad Student
Age: 23
Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Survivor Red Flag: "I'm confrontational. If we have a problem, we're gonna hash it out."
Sabiyah Broderick (@_thesoularpapi)
Instagram: @_thesoularpapi
Occupation: Truck driver
Age: 28
Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga.
Current Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.
Survivor Red Flag: "Sometimes, I'm loyal to a fault."
Austin Li Coon (@austinlicoon)
Instagram: @austinlicoon
Twitter: @austinlicoon
Occupation: Grad student
Age: 26
Hometown: San Jose, Calif.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Survivor Red Flag: "I can lie straight to your face with a smile." Uh oh!
Brandon Donlon (@brandondonlon)
Instagram: @brandondonlon
Twitter: @BrandonDonlon
Occupation: Content producer
Age: 26
Hometown/Current Residence: Sicklerville, N.J.
Survivor Red Flag: "It is very easy to tell when I'm annoyed, hungry, angry, tired. You name it, I can show it."
Sean Edwards (@seanvocado)
Instagram: @seanvocado
Occupation: School principal
Age: 35
Hometown: Lawrence, N.J.
Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah
Survivor Red Flag: "I'm too trusting of other people."
Emily Flippen (@flippenemily)
Instagram: @flippenemily
Twitter: @flippen_emily
Occupation: Investment analyst
Age: 28
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Current Residence: Laurel, Md.
Survivor Red Flag: "I wear my emotions on my face."
Kaleb Gebrewold (@kalebgebrewold)
Instagram: @kalebgebrewold
Twitter: @kalebgebrewold
Occupation: Software sales
Age: 29
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia
Survivor Red Flag: "There's just so many."
Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya) (@j.maya)
Instagram: @j.maya
Twitter: @naniwootwoot1
Occupation: Singer
Age: 24
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Survivor Red Flag: "You will never be able to tell what I actually think. I'm equally nice and bubbly to every single person."
Brandon “Brando” Meyer (@brandomeyer)
Instagram: @brandomeyer
Twitter: @brandomeyerdev
Occupation: Software developer
Age: 23
Hometown: Oak Park, Calif.
Current Residence: Seattle, Wash.
Survivor Red Flag: "I don't have a lot of outdoors experience. As a software developer, most of my time is spent inside."
Kendra McQuarrie (@_kendraruthless)
Instagram: @_kendraruthless
Twitter: @kendraruthless
Occupation: Bartender
Age: 31
Hometown: Haverhill, Mass.
Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Survivor Red Flag: "I just might be too friendly with everyone."
Kellie Nalbandian (@kellienalbandian)
Instagram: @kellienalbandian
Twitter: @kellienalb
Occupation: Critical care nurse
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Survivor Red Flag: "I'm gonna be crazy competitive at challenges."
Jake O’Kane (@jakeo.kane)
Instagram: @jakeo.kane
Twitter: @jakeo_kane
Occupation: Attorney
Age: 26
Hometown: Hanson, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Survivor Red Flag: "I'm gonna play the only way I know how: evil."
Bruce Perreault (@bruce.perreault)
Instagram: @bruce.perreault
Twitter: @Perrbruce
Occupation: Insurance agent
Age: 47
Hometown/Current Residence: West Warwick, R.I.
Survivor Red Flag: "How I react to being hungry."
Hannah Rose (No IG)
YouTube: @hannaheliserose
Occupation: Therapist
Age: 33
Hometown: Woodbridge, Conn.
Current Residence: Baltimore City, Md.
Survivor Red Flag: "Letting myself make decisions with my heart and trusting people way too much."
Katurah Topps (@hautekatur)
Instagram: @hautekatur
Twitter: @KaturahTopps
Occupation: Civil rights attorney
Age: 35
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Survivor Red Flag: "I lie so naturally that I might lie unnecessarily."
Dianelys 'Dee' Valladares (No Social Media)
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Age: 26
Hometown: Havana, Cuba
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Survivor Red Flag: "I don't know how to fish, I don't know how to build shelter, I can barely swim."
New 90-minute episodes of Survivor premiere Sept. 27 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.