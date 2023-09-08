Distractify
Get a Head Start—Follow the 'Survivor 45' Cast on Social Media Before the Premiere

After 23 years on the air, 'Survivor' Season 45 is here to shake it up again. The cast members are already iconic. What are their Instagram handles?

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

Sep. 8 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

'Survivor 45' Cast
Source: CBS

Just the Gist:

  • CBS announced the Survivor 45 cast of 17 new castaways, plus returnee Bruce Perreault.
  • The new Survivor players reveal their "red flags" in a promo video.
  • Season 45 contestants range in age from 23 to 49 years old.
It's an exciting time when the Survivor cast is announced. Another season means more incredible characters, more twists, and more blindsides! Host Jeff Probst is returning for the 45th time to introduce us to 17 new people, plus Bruce Perreault, who was medevaced during the Season 44 premiere.

After the first four seasons of a New Era filled with diversity and fun personalities, the casting department has listened to the fans and kept the good times rolling. And the Survivor social media team has definitely leveled up. A promo video with the Season 45 cast's "red flags" was the perfect intro into what we can expect to see. (Just kidding—when it comes to Survivor, we can't be sure of anything!)

Julie Alley (@its.mama.j)

Instagram: @its.mama.j

Occupation: Estate attorney

Age: 49

Hometown/Current Residence: Brentwood, Tenn.

Survivor Red Flag: "I will go with the flow at camp." But will she really?

Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup (@5elementsfit)

Instagram: @5elementsfit

Twitter: @5elementsfit

Occupation: Gym owner

Age: 30

Hometown/Current Residence: O’Fallon, Ill.

Survivor Red Flag: "I am super caring, so I think that could be an issue."

Drew Basile (@drewbasile45)

Drew Basile
Source: Instagram/@drewbasile45

Instagram: @drewbasile45

Occupation: Grad Student

Age: 23

Hometown: Birmingham, Mich.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Survivor Red Flag: "I'm confrontational. If we have a problem, we're gonna hash it out."

Sabiyah Broderick (@_thesoularpapi)

Sabiyah Broderick 'Survivor' 45 Instagram post
Source: Instagram/@_thesoularpapi

Instagram: @_thesoularpapi

Occupation: Truck driver

Age: 28

Hometown: Locust Grove, Ga.

Current Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.

Survivor Red Flag: "Sometimes, I'm loyal to a fault."

Austin Li Coon (@austinlicoon)

Instagram: @austinlicoon

Twitter: @austinlicoon

Occupation: Grad student

Age: 26

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Survivor Red Flag: "I can lie straight to your face with a smile." Uh oh!

Brandon Donlon (@brandondonlon)

Instagram: @brandondonlon

Twitter: @BrandonDonlon

Occupation: Content producer

Age: 26

Hometown/Current Residence: Sicklerville, N.J.

Survivor Red Flag: "It is very easy to tell when I'm annoyed, hungry, angry, tired. You name it, I can show it."

Sean Edwards (@seanvocado)

Instagram: @seanvocado

Occupation: School principal

Age: 35

Hometown: Lawrence, N.J.

Current Residence: Provo-Orem, Utah

Survivor Red Flag: "I'm too trusting of other people."

Emily Flippen (@flippenemily)

Instagram: @flippenemily

Twitter: @flippen_emily

Occupation: Investment analyst

Age: 28

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Current Residence: Laurel, Md.

Survivor Red Flag: "I wear my emotions on my face."

Kaleb Gebrewold (@kalebgebrewold)

Instagram: @kalebgebrewold

Twitter: @kalebgebrewold

Occupation: Software sales

Age: 29

Hometown: Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Current Residence: Vancouver, British Columbia

Survivor Red Flag: "There's just so many."

Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya) (@j.maya)

Instagram: @j.maya

Twitter: @naniwootwoot1

Occupation: Singer

Age: 24

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Survivor Red Flag: "You will never be able to tell what I actually think. I'm equally nice and bubbly to every single person."

Brandon “Brando” Meyer (@brandomeyer)

Instagram: @brandomeyer

Twitter: @brandomeyerdev

Occupation: Software developer

Age: 23

Hometown: Oak Park, Calif.

Current Residence: Seattle, Wash.

Survivor Red Flag: "I don't have a lot of outdoors experience. As a software developer, most of my time is spent inside."

Kendra McQuarrie (@_kendraruthless)

Instagram: @_kendraruthless

Twitter: @kendraruthless

Occupation: Bartender

Age: 31

Hometown: Haverhill, Mass.

Current Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Survivor Red Flag: "I just might be too friendly with everyone."

Kellie Nalbandian (@kellienalbandian)

Instagram: @kellienalbandian

Twitter: @kellienalb

Occupation: Critical care nurse

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Survivor Red Flag: "I'm gonna be crazy competitive at challenges."

Jake O’Kane (@jakeo.kane)

Instagram: @jakeo.kane

Twitter: @jakeo_kane

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Survivor Red Flag: "I'm gonna play the only way I know how: evil."

Bruce Perreault (@bruce.perreault)

Instagram: @bruce.perreault

Twitter: @Perrbruce

Occupation: Insurance agent

Age: 47

Hometown/Current Residence: West Warwick, R.I.

Survivor Red Flag: "How I react to being hungry."

Hannah Rose (No IG)

YouTube: @hannaheliserose

Occupation: Therapist

Age: 33

Hometown: Woodbridge, Conn.

Current Residence: Baltimore City, Md.

Survivor Red Flag: "Letting myself make decisions with my heart and trusting people way too much."

Katurah Topps (@hautekatur)

Instagram: @hautekatur

Twitter: @KaturahTopps

Occupation: Civil rights attorney

Age: 35

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Survivor Red Flag: "I lie so naturally that I might lie unnecessarily."

Dianelys 'Dee' Valladares (No Social Media)

Dianelys 'Dee' Valladares
Source: CBS

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Age: 26

Hometown: Havana, Cuba

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Survivor Red Flag: "I don't know how to fish, I don't know how to build shelter, I can barely swim."

New 90-minute episodes of Survivor premiere Sept. 27 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

