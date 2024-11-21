Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Who Are the Contestants With the Most Individual Immunity Wins in Survivor History? Colby Donaldson is the first person to have secured five individual immunity wins, currently the highest number achieved. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 21 2024, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Individual Immunity is a pretty powerful tool on CBS's reality competition Survivor. It protects contestants from being voted out and is typically earned through challenges. But it also comes with an added twist: Contestants can give their individual immunity to someone else at the Tribal Council, saving them from being voted out before the votes are cast.

During Season 47, Episode 10, Kyle Ostwald secured his fourth individual immunity win — a big milestone in the competition, if you ask us. Amid the celebration and host Jeff Probst's comment about there being “an elite few” who have won five, one question surfaced: Who are the contestants with the most individual immunity wins in Survivor history? Let's get into it!

Which 'Survivor' contestants have the most individual immunity wins?

Source: CBS

The first player to secure five individual immunity wins, which remains the highest number achieved by any contestant, is Colby Donaldson from Survivor Season 2, which premiered on Jan. 28, 2001. Colby was named the runner-up for Survivor: The Australian Outback (Season 2), taking home a $100,000 prize. Although Season 2 was Colby’s first appearance on Survivor, he returned in 2004 to compete in Survivor: All-Stars, where he placed 12th, and again in 2010 for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where he placed 5th.

Tom Westman (Season 10)

Source: CBS

Tom Westman is another contestant to have secured five individual immunity wins. He competed in Survivor: Palau Season 10, which premiered on Feb. 17, 2005. Tom is widely regarded as one of the most respected winners in Survivor history, with one Reddit user even stating that he "dominated" the competition against other players. Tom claimed first place on Survivor: Palau and later returned to compete in 2010 on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where he placed 16th.

Ozzy Lusth (Season 13)

Source: CBS

Season 13 of Survivor: Cook Islands premiered on Sept. 14, 2006. Though he ultimately placed second, Ozzy Lusth became another contestant to achieve five individual immunity wins, showcasing his incredible skills in the game.

Mike Holloway (Season 30)

Source: CBS

Mike Holloway also won five immunity challenges in a single season of Survivor, making him one of the toughest competitors in the show’s history. Mike appeared on Season 30, which premiered on Feb. 25, 2015. Ultimately, he was crowned the winner, taking home the coveted title and a cool million dollars for his victory.

Brad Culpepper (Season 34)

Source: CBS

Brad Culpepper is yet another contestant to score five immunity wins on Survivor. He competed on Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34), which premiered on March 8, 2017, and placed second after receiving votes from Debbie, Ozzy, and Sierra. However, Sarah Lacina was ultimately crowned the winner. Brad had previously competed in Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27), where he finished 15th.

