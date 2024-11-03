Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor “No Taking out Other Contestants” — ‘Survivor’ Castaways Have a Lot of Rules to Follow No taking the idols home. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 3 2024, 8:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs

Survivor is the reality TV series. Yes, there have been other shows, like The Real World, that made a mark in the genre, however, Survivor is an absolute phenomenon. There really wasn't anything else like it on TV when it first aired, and it paved the way for a slew of series with similar premises. And while there are some faux reality shows that had produced/scripted setups with cushy premises, there are lots of rules castaways from the show have to follow.

'Survivor' has several rules the castaways must follow.

Attend Survivor classes. That's right, before any of the participants even set foot on the island, they have to take a crash course in what it's like to live out in the wild and what they should expect. Loads of paperwork. It's not just warding off mosquitoes, coping with diarrhea, and building shelters. Prior to getting on the show, there's a ridiculously intricate contract each castaway needs to fill out.

Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs

You can't be under 16. Honestly, this age seems a lot lower than people might think. But you're not allowed to appear on the series unless they're at least 18. Medical history is a must. There's a ton of physical challenges in the show and production probably wants to make sure that folks are up to the task of attempting to complete them. That's why each castaway must disclose their medical history and any medications they're on.

Only two handheld items. Folksare only allowed to bring two handheld items with them on the island. Maybe slap a small-usb solar charging panel to this waterproof electric lighter, and a life straw for 1,000 gallons of clean drinking water? Most toiletries are out. Only some medications, sunblock, insect repellent and contact solution, among other limited items are allowed. Razors are not included.

Clothing is vetted. Production has to approve any and all wardrobe that the cast brings to set. There's an aesthetic component to this: Production has to make sure clothing colors look good on camera. Also, it helps to weed out anyone trying to sneak in something that might give them an unfair advantage. Additionally, no logos are allowed. U.S. law is island law. Although the show is filmed in Fiji, contestants need to abide by American laws. Probably to stop any Lord of the Flies scenarios.

Tribalism. Contestants have to join a tribe. And once they're in that tribe, they can't go over to another tribe. If you do, you could be eliminated from the competition. Restricted Zones. There are zones on the island that are restricted — folks can't just walk wherever they like around the island. Probst told People these areas usually house camera equipment and other production materials.

Look, but don't touch. While you can look through a contestant's personal belongings, stealing them is a no-no. Tie-breakers. Two people can't be awarded the $1 million prize in the series. If there is a tie, then another vote will be cast until someone is declared the winner.

All day, every day. As part of their agreement, castaways are filmed 24 hours a day throughout the entirety of the production. Be kind to Mother Nature. If a participant is caught messing up Mother Nature, wrecking a coral reef, causing a massive forest fire, etc., that could be grounds for elimination. In fact, even removing or messing with rocks and shells isn't kosher.

Gimme shelter. If you want to make yourself a house on the show, you're only allowed to use items you find in nature to build it. Furthermore, folks can also use any items given to them by producers. Rice and beans Castaways are allowed to forage for food, but production sometimes provides them with small sacks of grub, such as rice and beans. But production must vet the food that they eat first.

Idols aren't allowed to be brought home. In previous seasons, castaways were allowed to take the show's idols. However, souvenir idols aren't allowed these days. No talking to the crew. One contestant, Lauren-Ashley Black said that participants aren't allowed to engage with production members as it would be an "interference."