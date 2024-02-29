Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor 'Survivor 46' Was Filmed In Fiji for the 14th Consecutive Year — Why Does the Show Keep Filming There? 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst is a big fan of this destination and hopes the show will film here indefinitely. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 29 2024, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Source: obert Voets/CBS

CBS's Survivor is a reality competition series that follows a group of strangers placed in a remote location. These castaways must learn to provide for themselves by finding food, making fires, and building shelter, all while competing in challenges to win rewards and gain immunity from elimination. At the end of each episode, there is a tribal council where contestants vote for each other until only one remains, who will then take home a cool $1 million prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only is it a game of physical and mental strength, but it's also about forming genuine connections with others in order to secure one's spot each week. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the show premiered in 2000 and is now in its 46th season. Season 46 of Survivor features 18 castaways, who were divided into three groups upon arrival: Yanu (purple), Sega (green), and Nami (orange). So, where was this season filmed? Details below.

Source: Robert Voets/CBS During 'Survivor 46' Episode 1, castways had to compete in a challenge for essential camping supplies.

Article continues below advertisement

Where was 'Survivor 46' filmed?

Throughout it's over two decade run, Survivor been filmed in various locations across the globe, including Nicaragua, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Panama, and Samoa. But for Survivor 46, the show has once again touched down in the remote Mamanuca Islands of Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean, which has been serving as its filming location since season 33.

This beautiful and secluded location in the South Pacific Ocean serves as a breathtaking backdrop for the contestants as they participate in their various challenges and tribulations. In 2017, Jeff Probst raved to Entertainment Weekly about the Fiji filming location that the show has been at for the last 14 consecutive seasons. “I hope we stay here forever,” he told the outlet, adding, “This is our home, and I hope we end our show here.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Robert Voets/CBS

He said that when the show started in 2000, there were an abundance of filming locations they could choose from, but as time went on, their options dwindled. "It's been two decades. It's a different world. There are not as many places we can go for lots of reasons — the economy, population, political unrest, weather patterns," Jeff explained. "Fiji offers us everything that we want," he continued.