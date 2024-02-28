What Are the ‘Survivor’ 46 Contestants’ Instagrams? We Have the Deets

You're probably not friends with any of the 'Survivor' cast, but you can at least live through them via Instagram.

Get ready, because Survivor is officially back! On Feb. 28, the long-standing reality competition series’ kicks off its newest season. Featuring 18 new contestants from diverse backgrounds competing in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, the show looks to continue its dominance as one of the highest rated network TV reality competition shows.

Keep reading to learn out more about each contestant and where to follow them on Instagram!

“I’ve heard the criticism that I’ve become a little too soft — I hear you,” Jeff said in exclusive video from People that included footage of him stabbing a bag of rice last season. “Maybe I need to bring a little of the edge back, and I think you will start to see that.”

He went on: “We get to spend more time with the players. This group is funny. I had a smile on my face every single day, because even though they are still playing this game and trying to figure out how to maneuver, they’re doing it with a personality that’s fun to be a part of.”