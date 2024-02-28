Distractify
What Are the ‘Survivor’ 46 Contestants’ Instagrams? We Have the Deets

You're probably not friends with any of the 'Survivor' cast, but you can at least live through them via Instagram.

Brandon Wetherbee
By

Feb. 28 2024

'Survivor' season 46 cast
Source: CBS

Get ready, because Survivor is officially back! On Feb. 28, the long-standing reality competition series’ kicks off its newest season. Featuring 18 new contestants from diverse backgrounds competing in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, the show looks to continue its dominance as one of the highest rated network TV reality competition shows.

Keep reading to learn out more about each contestant and where to follow them on Instagram!

'Survivor' season 46 teams during a challenge
Source: CBS

Q Burdette

Instagram: @quintaviusburdette

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Age: 29

Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.

Tribe: Yanu

Jessica “Jess” Chong

Instagram: @crocophant

Occupation: Software Engineer

Age: 37

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Tribe: Yanu

Charlie Davis

Instagram: @charlie.davis20

Occupation: Law Student

Age: 25

Hometown: Boston, Mass.

Tribe: Siga

Tevin Davis

Instagram: @tevin.m.davis

Occupation: Actor

Age: 24

Hometown: Richmond, Va.

Tribe: Nami

Tiffany Ervin

Instagram: @tiffycrazycool

Occupation: Artist

Age: 32

Hometown: Elizabeth, N.J.

Tribe: Yanu

Moriah Gaynor

Instagram: @mo.gaynor

Occupation:  Program Coordinator

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Tribe: Siga

Maria Gonzalez

Maria Gonzalez from Survivor Season 46
Source: CBS

Instagram: @drmariasgonzalez

Occupation: Parent Coach

Age: 47

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Tribe: Siga

Bhanu Gopal

Instagram: @b_yourself2020

Occupation: IT Quality Analyst

Age: 41

Hometown: Acton, Mass.

Tribe: Yanu

Jem Hussain-Adams

Instagram: @jemila.hu

Occupation: International Brand Mentor

Age: 31

Hometown: Chicago

Tribe: Siga

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

Instagram: @davidcjelinsky

Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman

Age: 21

Hometown: Las Vegas

Tribe: Yanu

Ben Katzman

Instagram: @bkdegreaser69

Occupation: Musician

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami

Tribe: Siga

Hunter McKnight

Source: Instagram

Instagram: @phmackk

Occupation: Science Teacher

Age: 27

Hometown: French Camp, Miss.

Tribe: Nami

Randen Montalvo

Instagram: @r.r.monty

Occupation: Aerospace Tech

Age: 40

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

Tribe: Nami

Tim Spicer

Instagram: @trispiceathon

Occupation: College Coach

Age: 30

Hometown: Atlanta

Tribe: Siga

Soda Thompson

Instagram: @sodasiathompson

Occupation: Special Ed Teacher

Age: 27

Hometown: Lake Hopatcong, N.J.

Tribe: Nami

Venus Vafa

Instagram: @plnxtvenus

Occupation: Data Analyst

Age: 24

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Tribe: Nami

Kenzie Veurink

Instagram: @kenziethehappyfairy

Occupation: Salon Owner

Age: 28

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Tribe: Yanu

Liz Wilcox

Instagram: @thelizwilcox

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Age: 35

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

Tribe: Nami

'Survivor' 46 brings the "edge" back, according to host Jeff Probst.

“I’ve heard the criticism that I’ve become a little too soft — I hear you,” Jeff said in exclusive video from People that included footage of him stabbing a bag of rice last season. “Maybe I need to bring a little of the edge back, and I think you will start to see that.”

He went on: “We get to spend more time with the players. This group is funny. I had a smile on my face every single day, because even though they are still playing this game and trying to figure out how to maneuver, they’re doing it with a personality that’s fun to be a part of.”

Jeff talked about the "new era" of Survivor as well, and he had some exciting things to say about the new season.

Jeff said that “Survivor 46 may go down as the best season of the new era,” adding, “All these levels and layers just add up to this great gameplay and that’s what you're going to see this season — gameplay like no other.”

