What Are the ‘Survivor’ 46 Contestants’ Instagrams? We Have the Deets
You're probably not friends with any of the 'Survivor' cast, but you can at least live through them via Instagram.
Get ready, because Survivor is officially back! On Feb. 28, the long-standing reality competition series’ kicks off its newest season. Featuring 18 new contestants from diverse backgrounds competing in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, the show looks to continue its dominance as one of the highest rated network TV reality competition shows.
Keep reading to learn out more about each contestant and where to follow them on Instagram!
Q Burdette
Instagram: @quintaviusburdette
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Age: 29
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Tribe: Yanu
Jessica “Jess” Chong
Instagram: @crocophant
Occupation: Software Engineer
Age: 37
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Tribe: Yanu
Charlie Davis
Instagram: @charlie.davis20
Occupation: Law Student
Age: 25
Hometown: Boston, Mass.
Tribe: Siga
Tevin Davis
Instagram: @tevin.m.davis
Occupation: Actor
Age: 24
Hometown: Richmond, Va.
Tribe: Nami
Tiffany Ervin
Instagram: @tiffycrazycool
Occupation: Artist
Age: 32
Hometown: Elizabeth, N.J.
Tribe: Yanu
Moriah Gaynor
Instagram: @mo.gaynor
Occupation: Program Coordinator
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Tribe: Siga
Maria Gonzalez
Instagram: @drmariasgonzalez
Occupation: Parent Coach
Age: 47
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Tribe: Siga
Bhanu Gopal
Instagram: @b_yourself2020
Occupation: IT Quality Analyst
Age: 41
Hometown: Acton, Mass.
Tribe: Yanu
Jem Hussain-Adams
Instagram: @jemila.hu
Occupation: International Brand Mentor
Age: 31
Hometown: Chicago
Tribe: Siga
David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky
Instagram: @davidcjelinsky
Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman
Age: 21
Hometown: Las Vegas
Tribe: Yanu
Ben Katzman
Instagram: @bkdegreaser69
Occupation: Musician
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami
Tribe: Siga
Hunter McKnight
Instagram: @phmackk
Occupation: Science Teacher
Age: 27
Hometown: French Camp, Miss.
Tribe: Nami
Randen Montalvo
Instagram: @r.r.monty
Occupation: Aerospace Tech
Age: 40
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Tribe: Nami
Tim Spicer
Instagram: @trispiceathon
Occupation: College Coach
Age: 30
Hometown: Atlanta
Tribe: Siga
Soda Thompson
Instagram: @sodasiathompson
Occupation: Special Ed Teacher
Age: 27
Hometown: Lake Hopatcong, N.J.
Tribe: Nami
Venus Vafa
Instagram: @plnxtvenus
Occupation: Data Analyst
Age: 24
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Tribe: Nami
Kenzie Veurink
Instagram: @kenziethehappyfairy
Occupation: Salon Owner
Age: 28
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
Tribe: Yanu
Liz Wilcox
Instagram: @thelizwilcox
Occupation: Marketing Strategist
Age: 35
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Tribe: Nami
'Survivor' 46 brings the "edge" back, according to host Jeff Probst.
“I’ve heard the criticism that I’ve become a little too soft — I hear you,” Jeff said in exclusive video from People that included footage of him stabbing a bag of rice last season. “Maybe I need to bring a little of the edge back, and I think you will start to see that.”
He went on: “We get to spend more time with the players. This group is funny. I had a smile on my face every single day, because even though they are still playing this game and trying to figure out how to maneuver, they’re doing it with a personality that’s fun to be a part of.”
Jeff talked about the "new era" of Survivor as well, and he had some exciting things to say about the new season.
Jeff said that “Survivor 46 may go down as the best season of the new era,” adding, “All these levels and layers just add up to this great gameplay and that’s what you're going to see this season — gameplay like no other.”