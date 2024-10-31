Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor From the Beach to the Bush: Where Do 'Survivor' Contestants Go to the Bathroom? “The jungle and the ocean are your options,” Jeff Probst said. By D.M. Published Oct. 31 2024, 7:31 p.m. ET Source: CBS

While Survivor contestants face grueling challenges, unexpected twists, and intense strategy, they also have to handle the basics—including where they go to the bathroom. The reality series, which originally premiered in 2000, places competitors in isolation without food or shelter.

Staying sanitary on Survivor is a huge challenge for competitors – as they do not have access to running water or soap. Contestants usually take advantage of the ocean to stay clean, and if anyone experiences health issues, the medical team is always on standby to address it. Producers prioritize contestants’ health and provide medical attention if needed, but otherwise, contestants manage their own needs.



With no plumbing in sight, contestants make do with what nature provides. But some may be curious about where Survivor players use the bathroom. We know the answer – but warning its far from glamorous.

Where do ‘Survivor’ contestant use the bathroom?

Survivor contestants are provided little support, outside of medical attention for serious emergencies. When it comes time for players to use the bathroom, they must turn to nature to hide, wipe, and release their bowels. The beach becomes a go-to spot, especially because the waves wash everything away, leaving things sanitary for everyone. This natural approach serves as a basic yet effective solution for covering up urine. However, for more intense bathroom sessions, players get innovative.

For anything beyond a quick ocean dip, contestants get resourceful with “cat holes.” They select a secluded area well away from camp to dig small holes, handle their business, and then cover it back up. By keeping this area at a distance, they avoid any hygiene issues at camp and keep their space as fresh as possible. Additionally, there is no toilet paper in the wild – leaving contestant to rely on leaves and natural materials for clean-up.



“The jungle and the ocean are your options,” Jeff Probst told PEOPLE. Adding, “Aqua dumps, as the players call them, which take place in the ocean, are quite popular. You just want to make sure you know if you are upstream or downstream before you commit.”

‘Survivor’ players are pros at taking care of themselves with limited resources.

Contestants on Survivor make use of several natural elements to maintain good hygiene. The ocean serves as the primary “shower” for contestants on Survivor. They regularly take dips in the water to rinse off sweat and dirt, using salt water to stay relatively clean. Contestants use ocean water to rinse off, but salt can build up over time, making hair dry and skin rough. As a workaround, they sometimes rub sand on their skin to exfoliate.

