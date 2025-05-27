Does TikTok Notify If You Screenshot? Here's How to Avoid That Awkward Notification Did TikTok start informing people when someone has screenshot their content or DMs?? By Ivy Griffith Published May 27 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: TikTok, Unsplash

There are a million reasons why a user might want to screenshot a conversation they're having with another person. Maybe they have a bad memory and don't want to forget certainly details, or maybe they have bad eyesight and want to be able to zoom in on the conversation. Or maybe, just maybe, they want to save the outrageous thing someone just sent them and share it in their bestie group chat. We don't judge.

Either way, one question keeps popping up on TikTok with worried users asking, "Does TikTok notify the other person when you screenshot your conversation?" We already know that Snapchat does it, so has TikTok followed suit? While a number of panicked videos uploaded to the video app would have you think so, here's what you need to know.

Does TikTok notify the other person if you take a screenshot?

There are a number of videos on TikTok with people claiming that they have received a notification that someone screenshot their DMs. Or being informed that a screenshot they took had notified the other person. Luckily, there's no truth to the rumors as of May 2025 according to Android Authority and other websites. For now, TikTok does not inform the other person if you screenshot their content or DMs.

So why do so many people make videos claiming otherwise? In short, they're likely engagement farming. If you click on their video in a panic and watch through it looking for some information on what happened and how to prevent it, you're giving them clicks and views.

There's also the motive of rage bait. After all, nothing is going to make people madder than getting them all worried for nothing. They might even come back to give you a second view and leave an angry comment. But as of now, it would seem that TikTok maintains user privacy and does not inform the other person if you screenshot their content.

However, Snapchat most definitely does send a notification if you screenshot. And there's a simple way around it.

However, despite TikTok's kind nod to our desire to be shameless gossips and snoops, Snapchat is not so forgiving. If you screenshot a conversation or snap, the other person will be instantly notified. And old workarounds, such as screen recording, no longer work.

For years, you could also try things such as screen mirroring or turning your phone to airplane mode, screenshotting, then deleting the app and clearing the cache, and reinstalling. But Snapchat got wise to those ways.

So how can you screenshot Snapchat without informing the other person? You really can't (via iGeeksBlog). But you can employ the age old method of using one device to take a photograph of the other. It's not elegant and it's not fancy, but it works.