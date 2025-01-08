“You Hating So Hard” — Pregnant Mom Calls out of Dad Who Napped Watching Toddler "Is Daddy kidding?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 8 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mstarland

A 38-weeks pregnant mom recorded her husband taking a nap after he offered to watch their 2-year-old toddler. Meaghan (@mstarland) uploaded the footage on TikTok, where she sees dad snoozing away. Numerous folks who replied to her post sympathized with her anger, while others said that she should give dad a break.

Article continues below advertisement

"38 weeks pregnant taking a nap. And my toddler wakes me up to tell me Daddy is resting," a text overlay at the top of the video reads. Meaghan records herself laying down in bed as her child approaches her and informs him that his father is asleep.

She struggles to get herself out of bed as her child tells her that he's going to help her get up. "Mommy's pregnant," the woman says before asking her kid what he's going to do. He mentions something about not going to get the bad guys, and she follows up by asking him if he's going to go and play with his LEGOs.

Article continues below advertisement

The child then begins to crawl off camera. "Where's Daddy?" she asks, before flipping the camera orientation around. "Daddy's resting," the child says. "He's resting, is he?" mom asks as the child concurs. She then begins to get out of bed and follows her kid through the house.

Article continues below advertisement

"Daddy's just resting," the little kid says walking through the living room. Her husband can be seen in this underwear, laying down on the floor, a small pillow underneath his head. "Daddy, wake up," the child says as he stands beside his father.

"Babe are you kidding?" the woman says, recording her husband, who immediately wakes up upon hearing her voice. He turns around to face the camera. "You tell me to go and have a sleep 'cause I'm pregnant."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mstarland

He looks up at her, still laying down, turning his face up towards the camera. She continues to criticize him for his nap, "And then you what, leave our 2-year-old alone." "You're supposed to sit right next to me." "He wasn't sitting next to you; he's been with me for 10 minutes."

Article continues below advertisement

Dad then says that he "just dozed off." "He can't have two parents asleep babe. He's 2." "I'm 2 Daddy," the young child tells his father who playfully goes to kick him on the floor. Dad laughs at his child's comment, as the woman says, "It's not funny." She writes in a caption for the post, "Is Daddy kidding?"

There's been research indicating that individuals who post about their relationship online experience high relationship insecurity. This is also true of posts that are overwhelmingly glowing or positive about their partner, as it may be an indication they are masking problems in their respective relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mstarland

Furthermore, there are several red flags that have been shared online when it comes to sharing about one's relationship on social media applications. It's hard to imagine that publicly shaming one's significant other for perceived faults isn't one of them.

Article continues below advertisement

One may view Meaghan's decision to record her husband, sleeping on the floor in his underwear, as such an attempt to call him out on his behavior. By recording content pertaining to traits he possesses or acts he commits within their own home and publishing them in a publicly viewable TikTok, there are a few conclusions that could be made.

The first is that she's hoping internet humiliation will "fix him" so to speak. One could argue this isn't the hallmark of a healthy relationship, even if it "works" and he ends up changing his behavioral patterns. Or, one could perceive these actions as a means of her documenting poor relationship dynamics in the event of an eventual breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mstarland

If this is indeed the case, however, it can be argued that Meaghan must've known these behavioral traits beforehand and then just kept the video private to use in any separation/divorce proceedings. Whatever the reason for her posting these videos online, there were a number of women on the application who joined in on dunking on her significant other.

Article continues below advertisement

"Him purposely not waking up to the child but immediately when he heard your voice, it was definitely intentional," one woman wrote. "It wasn't an accident, he put a pillow under his head," someone else said.

Someone else remarked that this is a clear example of "weaponized incompetence," i.e. the act of performing a task so poorly that you won't be asked to do it again. "This isn’t gonna get better. It will get worse and this how weaponized incompetence can start."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mstarland