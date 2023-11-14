Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Is This a Thing People Do?" — Woman Shares Dad Sleeping on Floor of Airplane This woman on TikTok shared a viral video of her dad as he sleeps on the floor of an airplane for a long flight and the internet loves the energy. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 14 2023, Published 4:14 p.m. ET Source: @bynataliebright via TikTok

As an Asian person with Asian parents, I've gotta ask. Do all Asian dads have like... a thing? Did all of them attend the same parenting seminar where they were each assigned an absurd little quirk that no one else would think to have? For instance, when my dad is finished watching TV, he'll turn on the Sleep Timer for 30 minutes and let that switch it off instead of pressing exactly one button to turn it off himself. When asked about this, he replied "I like knowing that it will turn off."

Article continues below advertisement

I thought that would be the weirdest Asian dad quirk I've ever heard of, but this woman's dad has mine beat. In her viral TikTok, she boldly claims "You have your airport dad, [but] I have my Asian dad." She then shows off footage of her dad sleeping on the floor of an airplane during their flight. Pretty sure that as far as Asian dad quirks go, this one takes the cake. Let's break it down.

Article continues below advertisement

And the Weird Dad Quirk Award goes to this guy sleeping on an airplane floor!

Throughout October 2023, Natalie Bright on TikTok (@bynataliebright) posted plenty of videos of her trip to South Korea. She traveled by airplane with her family, which included the dad in question.

Now, most normal airplane travelers gear up as much as they can for extended hours of sitting within a cramped space. However, this dad goes above and beyond to get conceptually cozier than most of us would ever be when flying economy.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie's dad sets up shop on the airplane floor. He lays down on the cramped foot space just below his assigned seats and seemingly passes out on the spot.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Natalie, their flight lasted 15 hours, but her dad didn't seem too bothered by it as he fell asleep. The other person sharing his seat even had ample leg room by way of being able to splay out on the empty seat not being occupied by the dad.

Article continues below advertisement

It's a wonder that no air flight attendant had a problem with this. We have no way of knowing whether or not he was able to sleep here for the entire 15 hours, but he seemed shockingly comfortable down there nonetheless.

Interestingly enough, folks are divided over the utility of this dad's resting position on a plane. One person advised Natalie to not let her dad do that, claiming, "[Airplane floors are] just as bad as hospital floors."

Article continues below advertisement

However, some folks were actually impressed that he was able to fall asleep at all. "Smart, but I'd lay a blanket down underneath," one person suggested. "Thank you, airport dad. I will steal this idea." Another person joked, "Bro is ergonomically built for airplanes."

Article continues below advertisement

Me? I'm lucky enough if I'm able to even take a nap on a plane. To that end, I applaud this man for not only being able to fall asleep during a plane, but doing so in one of the most outlandish ways possible.