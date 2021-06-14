Dad Causes Twitter Outrage After Posting That His 14-Year-Old Works "Every Day"

Sometimes people feel personally attacked when someone begins talking about their own perceived exploits and accomplishments. It's always, "Why would you want to do that?" or, "Why would you be happy for that?" or, "Don't you actually know that the activity you're participating in is inherently problematic and you shouldn't be proud of your accomplishments?"

Sometimes the criticism is entirely warranted. Like, if someone came up to me and wanted to share their excitement in becoming a Grand Dragon in the KKK, or that they won a Dance Dance Revolution competition, then I'd probably poo-poo their accomplishments. But there are other exploits that many would agree are of "debatable" virtue. Like this dad's pride in praising his 14-year-old son's relentless work ethic.

The post, which was first circulated on Facebook by the dad (named Chris Crawford), started getting more eyeballs on it after it was posted on Twitter by @kittynoveau with the comment "god this is depressing."

Chris's post reads, "HUGE shout out to this kid of mine, 14 years old and has a PT job at Burger King. Not only does he work every day he can including weekends when most kids are out enjoying their summer, he goes in early and stays late almost every time he works. He loves every minute of it."

god this is depressing pic.twitter.com/d3B5lArxQC — c a i t (@kittynouveau) June 9, 2021

Chris continued, "Making his own money, saving for a car, being responsible in his decisions, becoming a respectable young man!!! I couldn't be more proud of him! Some of y'all lazy, grown-a-- people out there should take notes!!! #prouddad."

It is indeed. I'm sorry but a kid choosing work over summer is an indicative of something dark happening somewhere. And for all those "muh but children must know how life works": you're actively supporting exploitation and child labor. — José Miguel (@josem11200) June 11, 2021

"yeah son, I'll hold your car money. It'll be safe in my checking account." — Frittte (@Frittte1) June 10, 2021

A lot of folks on Twitter weren't exactly happy with the dad's enthusiasm for his son's work ethic. Some outright questioned the number of hours his 14-year-old son was working.

I started working a paycheck paying job at 14. The federal minimum wage? $2.30 an hour. What are servers and many food service workers making 44 years later? $2.15 an hour.



I'm 58 and still having to work minimum or close to minimum wage jobs. Yes, I have a degree. Back at it 2. — Crymmsun 💗💛💙 🏳️‍🌈 Don't forget your towel! (@Crymmsun) June 13, 2021

Well if it's sad-- maybe middle/upper-class ppl can fight for better wage for service workers? Maybe ppl wouldn't be forced to work? Oh. No. You just want to judge. Ok.



If you didn't have to work a fast food job as a kid, just say your parents took care of you, admit privilege. — brownroundboi (@brownroundboi) June 11, 2021

Others pointed out that if this young man was indeed working as much as his father says he was, then he wouldn't be working part-time hours. Then there were those who began referencing child labor laws.

My parents essentially did the same thing (Taco Bell). What did it teach me? Weed is awesome, and the realities of poverty working with 30+ year olds on the lunch shift with dental issues and opiate addictions. I’m now 30+ socialist. Just saying that “hard work” bs can backfire. — Meh (@DaddyMamu) June 10, 2021

So fun fact, this type of stuff causes psychological damage in adult life. As it turns out when kids don't get their full childhood to be children they struggle to be adults in adulthood — Purple Panda (@purplepanda1310) June 10, 2021

Generally speaking, a "part-time" employee is usually someone who works under 30 hours a week. While the 14-year-old's summer work schedule could very well be under the part-time employee limit, many Twitter followers weren't convinced.

my kid has no friends, social life or hobbies, take notes grown adults! — hot ghoul summer (@beccamarshmallo) June 9, 2021

Yea if he was doing an only fans you weirdos would be applauding right? Enjoy skid row u demented street urchins — Korean Jew Trading (@koreanjewcrypto) June 12, 2021

Others swore that a child opting to work instead of spending his summer vacation relaxing is "indicative of something dark happening somewhere."

Manager here.



Personally if the kid is ok with it, I don’t mind giving small jobs for a standard pay. A couple hours a week isn’t anything crazy and they have pocket cash for other fun things. My concern is that this kid is in the drive thru, which is incredibly demanding. — Eclair (@SaltyEclair) June 10, 2021

A 14 year old has not even thought about wanting a car yet and I am positive that this guy can afford to buy his kid a used car when the time comes. This sucks big time. — DC Bollard Dad (@wbbbmr) June 10, 2021

And then some others said that children who don't get to be children during their childhood ultimately struggled in adulthood.

I feel this kid is missing out on a lot of his childhood I mean if he asked to do it he can do what he wants but I miss being a kid and having no responsibility and just being a kid — NeonSlug (@slug_neon) June 9, 2021

this...isn't illegal? — Slurmz Mackenzie (@spinart7) June 10, 2021

While the 14-year-old and his father received plenty of hate, there were many who applauded the young man's initiative.

Fuck y’all proud of this kid for working and making his own money. I hope he buys himself a nice car just to show everyone here they ain’t shit. — ak1ra (@jillpropaganda) June 10, 2021

Why is this depressing that he likes to work? I worked my senior year of HS at 17, it made me feel responsible and I did it on my own will. — Azrael Auditore 🇵🇷 (@Heehaw_JWF) June 10, 2021

The post spawned a conversation about the nature of making a living in the United States and how "sad" it is that a young child feels the need to work a seemingly full-time job at 14 years old just to save to have a car.

The dad also said my kid has a Part Time job at Burger King.. then proceeds to say he works every day and weekends and goes in early and stays late.. that’s not really part time bruh.. imagine being ok with your child being enslaved to the system oof 😣 — JodiiFox (@JodiiFox1) June 12, 2021

they straight up said like "proud of my little wageslave!! 🥰" — Astro, Clown Apologist (@astr0anch0vy) June 9, 2021

Some stated that "school is meant to be a kid's job at 14." But there were others who argued that getting good grades to try and get into college just so he could have a degree doesn't guarantee that he'll find fulfilling employment, either. So who's to say what's right here?

How is he allowed to work those sorts of hours at 14? In my country 14 yrs old can't work except for school work experience, light work in the holidays (like odd jobs for neighbours type thing) or acting or sports. School is meant to be a kid's job at 14 — 🌹 Rosie Greene 😷 #RipOffNUIG #FreeBritney (@cnbcwatcher90) June 10, 2021

Isn't legal age to work 15? Also isn't there laws about how long and what hours minors can work? Seems like some major violations going on — Brock (@DefNtBrock) June 10, 2021

Some people dug into the father's social media profile to try to figure out what type of person he is. Some balked at the fact that his only online likes are "sports, tools, and guns."

Is anyone surprised that the only things this guy likes are sports, tools, and guns? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rGJu79TdY6 — The Demiurge Yaldabaoth, DVM (@VazjumaYaldyB) June 10, 2021

This post then sparked a larger conversation about the workforce and jobs in general. People began sharing posts about companies giving "incentives" and doing "wholesome" things that were actually depressing and indicative that their employees are treated terribly.

I have a couple pics of companies doing awful shit and trying to paint it as cute or wholesome pic.twitter.com/SEHhJ3LcRY — Angrytoast (@UpsetCinnamon) June 10, 2021

I'm stuck on how winning "unpaid time off" is showing showing you love your team? Wouldn't that be a free paid day off? — Jeanette Leo (@nettiebaby102) June 11, 2021

Some employers also chimed in to say that they won't consider a candidate unless they worked a job in high school.

Hot tip to those trying to find negative here.



As an employer one of the first things I look for is whether you worked during high school and college. Halving done so, particularly at any fast food chain is a massive ✅ If you haven’t, you’re unlikely to even get interview. — Beaglier (@BeaglierCapital) June 13, 2021

God this is depressing that so many people agree with you. Why are you bashing a kid for wanting to work. I was so excited to start working to make some money of my own. You should be praising his initiative, not shaming him for having a work ethic. — ML400733 (@ml400733) June 13, 2021