A New App Allows Users to Cartoonify Their Profile Pictures on Facebook

A New App Allows Users to Cartoonify Their Profile Pictures on FacebookBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 10 2021, Published 10:26 a.m. ET
For the most part, viral trends are not common on Facebook, at least not anymore. In recent years, trends have largely moved to other social media sites like TikTok, but that doesn't mean that one of the older social media sites can't get in on the action occasionally. A new Cartoon Filter Challenge on Facebook allows users to change their profile pictures, and many users want to know how to get in on the trend.
Here's how to use the cartoon app on Facebook.
The Cartoon Challenge that is sweeping across Facebook involves applying a filter to your profile picture. The filter will produce three different 3D animated versions of your profile picture that you can then use as your new image. As it turns out, taking part in this challenge yourself is fairly easy and requires just a few basic steps.
The first thing you need to do is download an app called Voila Al Artist Cartoon Photo. Once you've downloaded the app, open it and tap "3D cartoon". Then, a prompt will ask you if you want to allow the app to access your photo. Press "Allow Access" and "Select Photos", and you can then choose the photo you want to turn into a cartoon.
Once you've uploaded the photo you want to transform, simply tap on it, and the app will turn it into a four-square of cartoons. Then, tap the arrow in the upper right corner to save the photo to your camera roll, and you can then upload the photo to Facebook as your profile picture. Of course, you can also upload it as your profile picture to other social media apps as well. It's totally up to you.
What does the cartoon challenge mean?
The cartoon challenge has certainly led to some fun images, but some users are also wondering whether there's any deeper meaning behind the challenge. It doesn't seem like that's the case, though. Instead, the challenge is meant only as a delightful diversion, and a way to change up your profile picture on Facebook that can produce hilarious results.
Some people are not finding the joy in the new challenge.
Although plenty of people are finding joy in the trend, others are not so thrilled.
“The latest stupid Facebook fad is here," one user tweeted. "People making cartoons out of their profile pictures. About as dumb as putting dog ears and a dog’s nose on yourself.”
“Thought of the day – I wish everyone on my Facebook would stop turning their profile pictures into cartoons," a second person wrote.
“If I see one more cartoon Disney version of someone on my Facebook feed, I’m deleting my account,” another added.
Every major trend is likely to annoy some users, but the Cartoon Challenge is pretty harmless. Some people may find themselves annoyed that there are now cartoon people all over their feeds, but they'll live to fight another day. Meanwhile, those who are participating get to find out what they would look like in a Pixar movie.