Facebook's New Pink Like Button Is to Celebrate Mother's Day

When reacting to a friend's status or photo they post, Facebook has offered the widest variety of options for a user to express just how a particular post makes them feel. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social media site added a "care" reaction to posts , offering a new way for users to tell their loved ones they cared through the site.

In addition to the care react, Facebook has an option to either like, heart, laugh react, angry react, wow react, or sad react to any post on its site.

Recently the like button on Facebook is not its usual blue color, leaving some users to wonder why the company changed it. Instead, it's pink.

Here's what we know about why Facebook made the like button pink.