Facebook Added New Reaction Coronavirus Emojis — Here's How to Get Them

In addition to the normal thumbs up, heart, angry face, surprised face, and laughing emojis, you can react to friends' and families posts with a smiley face hugging a heart, and in the Facebook Messenger app, a pulsating heart reaction has been added. They look like this:

While the heart-hugging emoji will be added to the existing six reactions, the pulsing heart on Messenger is an optional modification to the existing heart, which one can toggle on or off by pressing down on the heart.

The emojis were rolled out on April 17, but a lot of users still aren't seeing a way to use them on their phones or on desktop and are wondering how they can get the update.