Logo
Home > Humor
94779000_3726101760772111_53515932458287104_o-1588260582226.jpg

23 Memes to Sum Up How the Last Few Weeks Have Felt

By

Updated

Being stuck home with your family is hard enough as is. If you combine that with weeks of bored kids, restless significant others, and your fourth time watching The Office this month, things start to blend together. How many times can you check social media on your phone expecting it to be any different than when you looked 5 minutes ago on your laptop? We get it. We've all been doing it. 

Many of us are starting to feel the grind of self-isolation as we slowly approach the summer. From relationships put into the pressure cooker to dealing with the restless assault of your bored kids, many of us are on our last legs of patience. 

Fear not. You aren't alone. Many of us are in the same boat. Hopefully, these memes will help you survive the next few weeks.

imagefromios-15-tg35vi-1588261640578.jpg
Source: Twitter

imagefromios-20-se6kxx-1588260593836.jpg
Source: Twitter

94779000_3726101760772111_53515932458287104_o-1588260471179.jpg

bc1new9fx8t41-1588260642353.jpg
Source: Twiter

9ce7f552f0805221b9d0a2895f5c9898-1588262115062.png
Source: Twitter

914513795270639692953575886044851152355328n-ewiyk3-1588261859988.jpg
Source: Twitter

imagefromios-1-mxiigt-1588261534321.jpg
Source: Twitter

kupioaucddu41-1588260735220.jpg

8257412e3930359d1a7839a1d8cbf695-1588262204878.png
Source: Twitter

imagefromios-41-rprh5d-1588261680038.jpg
Source: Twitter

f8afc39dc3cb1c0f2d7b60254660c50e-1588260902236.png

screen-shot-2020-03-31-at-54138-pm-atdu02-1588261692348.jpg

3l64kh2asxv41-1588261046347.jpg

imagefromios-33-ichfc3-1588261705024.jpg

hdssy8hv0ju41-1588261423867.jpg

screen-shot-2020-04-03-at-14227-pm-xzlqu8-1588261526290.jpg

dpu20lw5msv41-1588261372263.jpg

screen-shot-2020-04-03-at-11827-pm-649zs6-1588261541791.jpg

3-meme-quarantine-1588176973809-1-1588261566352.jpg
Source: Twitter

42f85503983e0c87c9c40fa2f56fa2a2-1588261814148.png

imagefromios-1-h5wpcr-1588261852268.jpg

4b63ac004c9d1b703d5e4c57172bf68a-1588262049046.png
Source: Twitter

30fe86393ff2fdcb88b0027be29bd613-1588262281312.png
Source: Twitter
More from Distractify

People Are Sharing the One Meme That Defines Their Quarantine

The Internet Is Deciding to #QuarantineandChill and the Memes Are Perfect

Post-Quarantine Memes That Perfectly Sum up Reunions With Our BFFs