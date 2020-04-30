23 Memes to Sum Up How the Last Few Weeks Have Felt

Being stuck home with your family is hard enough as is. If you combine that with weeks of bored kids, restless significant others, and your fourth time watching The Office this month, things start to blend together. How many times can you check social media on your phone expecting it to be any different than when you looked 5 minutes ago on your laptop? We get it. We've all been doing it.

Many of us are starting to feel the grind of self-isolation as we slowly approach the summer. From relationships put into the pressure cooker to dealing with the restless assault of your bored kids, many of us are on our last legs of patience.

Fear not. You aren't alone. Many of us are in the same boat. Hopefully, these memes will help you survive the next few weeks.