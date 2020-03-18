The Internet Is Deciding to #QuarantineandChill and the Memes Are Perfect

With all the recommendations to isolate ourselves, life may start to feel pretty lonely and the chances of getting cabin fever at some point are very likely. Millennials and Gen Z are on the case when it comes to making the best out of a bad situation. That is how the hashtag #QuarantineandChill was born. If we’re going to be spending so much time inside, why not make the most of it? People using the hashtag have some pretty creative ideas for how to spend our days in isolation.