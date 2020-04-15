The Funniest Zoom Fails to Happen During Quarantine

The Funniest Zoom Fails to Happen During QuarantineBy Sara Belcher
With most of the country going digital amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the video conferencing service Zoom has become an everyday staple for office workers and students. Between online meetings and digital classes, Zoom fails are abundant right now — and they're all equally sad and hilarious.
Here are some of the funniest Zoom fails that have happened since social distancing guidelines were put in place.
Getting dumped over Zoom is worse than in person.
In case the quarantine wasn't enough to worry about, imagine getting dumped over a Zoom call while in quarantine.
Buzzfeed writer Julia Moser shared her story with the outlet, explaining that a guy she had started dating just before social distancing guidelines were put in place gently broke things off with her over a Zoom call — because "the quality was a little better than FaceTime."
"It also feels pretty s--tty to be in your childhood bedroom when you get a “Hey are you free to talk later?” text, and then you make the call, only to have your dad yell something incomprehensible at you from downstairs and you have to yell back, “I’m in the middle of something, Dad!” and that something is being dumped," she wrote. "It didn't help that the internet connection wasn’t great so we kept freezing, and I said, “we’re breaking up” and we were!"
But getting dumped while in an online class is probably worse.
This is why you should always make sure your microphone is muted — and maybe move your breakup conversations to the chat if you feel the need to dump your significant other during the middle of a lesson.
We're also not clear why anyone would pick a class, let alone an online one, to pick a fight with their boyfriend, but to each their own.
For the love of God, please wear pants on your calls.
One of the really cool things about all meetings and classes being held digitally is that pants are optional! But just because you can forego clothes, doesn't mean you should.
Of course, this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Our only advice is if you're not going to listen to us, at least make sure you turn your camera off before getting up.
Make sure you're not going to be interrupted while on a call.
Sometimes, even if you do everything to appear professional in the comfort of your home, the people you live with will be the ones to ruin it for you.
Again, maybe during business hours, just wear pants? Even if you don't have a Zoom meeting scheduled.
Poor Jennifer.
How can we forget poor Jennifer, who forgot to turn her camera off when she decided to take a bathroom break during a conference call. Unfortunately, she realized a little too late that her camera was still on — and then someone posted it on the internet for everyone to laugh at. Poor Jennifer.
