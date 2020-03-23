Poor Jennifer! This Woman Accidentally Took Her Zoom Meeting to the Bathroom

Unfortunately, no one on the call warned her that her camera was still on before she got to the bathroom, and by the time she realized what had happened, it was too late.

The woman leading the call clearly had no idea what had happened, as she continues talking and once Jennifer realizes her mistake, she moves the camera and ultimately leaves the call.

"What happened?" the woman leading the meeting said, as others proclaim "Poor Jennifer!" and "I saw nothing!"

"Nothing, keep going," one member reassures her.