Zoom Calls Getting Boring? Introduce Your Friends and Coworkers to These Games

If you've ever played Jackbox Games, you know how great of a group activity they are. You can play their Party Packs with all of your friends, just by having them type a code into Jackbox.tv on their phones. But it turns out that you can also play Jackbox's games remotely.

How can you do it on Zoom? It's pretty easy! Purchase any of Jackbox's Party Packs, start a game on your laptop, and use the screen sharing option so that the other players can see. From there, they just have to type a code into Jackbox.tv and you're ready to play. Don't want to pay for a game? Jackbox is currently giving away their Drawful 2 game for free on Steam to keep fans occupied while social distancing.