"Pure Disrespect" — Dad Left Alone in House for Three Days, Wife Shocked at How Trashed It Is By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 17 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET

A woman showed off the state her father left their home in while she and her mother were gone for three days — it was a total mess. Kaitlyn Miller (@arianagrandesleftshoe) shared footage of the aftermath on her TikTok account, and several users on the application are stating that it's a sign there are serious issues in her relationship and that her mom should consider ending things.

"Y'all want to see what real weaponized incompetence looks like?" she asks into the camera. Following this, she delves into the thesis of her video. "Me and my mom haven't been home for three days. I haven't been home for longer, but, he was left to his own for three whole days and that's it."

Following this Kaitlyn's video transitions to footage of the dining room table. Pieces of mail, along with a paper plate with a knife and fork left on it that's splattered with some ketchup are seen on the table. There also appears to be an empty tissue box resting on the table, along with a cracked-open laptop and wireless mouse resting beside it.

"This is the state of our kitchen and dining room. This is the most tame of it, it's his computer just left open." As she moves the camera lens around the table, she also reveals bags of groceries that have been left on the table as well. This is his mess, specifically all there," she says, referring to the computer, plate, tissue, car keys, and an empty soda can.

Then, she transitions to the trash and recycling area. There's a cardboard box with what looks like an empty milk jug that has an empty paper bag jammed into it. The trash is filled with crushed, empty beer cans. "Of course he can't take out recycling."

She then draws attention to a crusted food spatula resting on top of a paper plate which has been placed over what appears to be another cardboard box. The utensil, she says, has "been there for days" while the box is yet another article of recycling that hasn't been properly disposed of.

There are more empty cans left on the kitchen counter top, along with an empty bottle. "All his beer, and stuff. More beer, left out ranch, so, or blue cheese great that's really ruined. That's been out for at least overnight," she says, surveying more of the crowded counter top space.

Following this, she highlights a bottle of oil that's been "left open" on the counter. She then focuses on a dual-purpose utensil that has a fork on one side and a spoon on the other. One of the edges of the fork side is serrated, and she says that this has been taken out because he "refuses to do the dishes."

She drives this point further home by directing the camera lens to the sink, which is filled with a blender and other various utensils and items. "So he has run out of silverware. Let me show you," she says, transitioning to her opening the utensils cabinet to reveal a lack of available forks, knives, and spoons in the silverware holding area.

Untouched are serving spoons and other larger utensils. "There's like, big stuff, but yeah ... just spoons only," she says before moving the camera up yet again to show a roll of paper towels, along with a used, crumpled piece of tissue paper on the counter beside a bottle of Microban cleaner.

But that's not all. "Then this paper towel roll," she says, while showing an empty hanging roll holder beneath the cabinet. She pans the camera back to the roll on the counter. "He won't replace. My mom says to just leave it so he has to clean it all up. Because I have a theory he left this ginormous mess to punish us for not being home with him for days," Kaitlyn speculates.

As she does, she continues to show off the large mess inside the house, including several empty containers of food, some of which have grub still resting inside them. The more she shows off the kitchen, the more messes and left-out items can be seen.

The TikToker went on, "I think he did this intentionally to try to make us have to clean up after him. We will not be doing that. This is crazy work. This is the only thing that was my mom's," she says, showing off an empty box and Taco Bell bag on the counter of the video.

"The rest of it was all his. It starts with the water bottles and the beer cans. But this is what happens when you leave them alone in the house to their own devices. So pick your partners wisely people," she says at the end of the video.

Several people thought that the state of the house was indicative of larger problems in their marriage, and urged Kaitlyn's mom to leave her husband. "I say this with all seriousness: divorce." Another wrote: "The divorce came out of nowhere!"