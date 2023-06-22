Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Flies Across the Country for Mom's Birthday, Wraps Herself Like Gift to Surprise Her A woman recently revealed that her dad wrapped her like a present so she could surprise her mom for her birthday. Here's the full scoop. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 22 2023, Published 5:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @thebeccamurray

We don't know about you, but we aren't sure where we would be without our lovely parents. Thankfully, it appears TikTok user @thebeccamurray understands exactly how we feel.

On May 14, 2023, the TikToker took to the social media platform and recalled a heartwarming time when her father wrapped her up like a present so she could surprise her mom for her birthday. Her parents obviously do so much for her and helped shape her into the person she is today, and this is just a sweet way to spoil her mother. Keep scrolling to learn more about this tear-jerking situation.

A dad gift-wrapped his daughter as a birthday present for her mom.

In a text overlay of the viral video, the OP wrote, "Thinking about the time my dad flew me from Los Angeles to Boston and wrapped me up on the train platform to surprise my mom for her birthday." She then unveiled two clips from the emotional reunion.

Becca's mom offered a nervous smile, looking the present up and down before untying the ribbon and tearing away the wrapping paper. The TikToker then switched to a different video, one that showed her POV the moment her mom saw it was Becca, aka her daughter. Her mom was beaming, and in the end, the two lovingly embraced.

As we sit here with tears streaming down our faces, we see that the video instantly racked up hundreds of comments, with many fellow TikTokers sharing their thoughts on the lovely mother-daughter moment.

"I love that you had your camera ready for her reaction from your perspective!!" a TikToker also named Becca said, to which the OG Becca replied, "Thank god for [Instagram] Story archives!"

Another wrote, "This is the cutest, most wholesome thing I've ever seen," while a third added, "I will ABSOLUTELY [be] doing this for my mother, thank you for the idea that will bring her immense joy."

While many claimed they were "crying at my desk," "literally sobbing," and "sank to my knees sobbing," several other TikTokers pointed out how genuinely happy Becca's mom looked at that moment. TikTok user @emmalinebride sweetly wrote, "Pure joy captured."

"Oh, those smiles," one TikToker said. Another wrote, "Oh my god, her faaaaaace."

A third stated, "Her smile makes me happy cry every time," while a fourth wrote, "Her face literally lit up, I'm crying omg." TikToker @slayge_ hilariously added, "This is so wholesome! I loved her POV reaction. But honestly, I wouldn't have been able to help myself doing a jumpscare when she started unwrapping."

