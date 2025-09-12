Daily Habits That Can Improve Your Mental Health One of the most accessible methods of practicing mindfulness is “observing the thoughts without judgement.” By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 12 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Riciardus-185801 via Pexels

For many people today, mental health is at a premium. Daily stressors related to work, personal relationships, physical well-being, and more can contribute to burnout, potentially spiraling into a serious crisis if ignored and untreated for too long.

While miracle cures for fixing one’s mental health are unfortunately in short supply, there are many professionally supported daily habits you can develop over time to help relieve stress and even reduce the likelihood of experiencing it in the first place. These therapists and medical professionals highlight several simple yet helpful daily practices that can substantially improve your mental well-being.

Practicing Mindfulness

You may have heard the phrase “practicing mindfulness” before. Dr. Michael Chichak, physician at MEDvidi, describes mindfulness as “the practice of concentrating on the present without judgment,” explaining that “such an attitude grows awareness and helps one make better decisions without biases.”

In essence, practicing mindfulness helps people grow more conscious of their thoughts, feelings, and surroundings. While this may sound like hardcore meditation, practicing mindfulness is usually only as simple or complex as you make it. Dr. Chichak notes that one of the most accessible methods of practicing mindfulness is “observing the thoughts without judgement.” In other words, it’s taking the time to concentrate on your thoughts and observe them without feeling guilty about any thoughts you may not be proud of.

You can incorporate light meditative techniques into this process if you’d like. Dr. Nataliya Vorobyeva, Neuroscientist and Chief Science & Innovation Officer at States of Mind says that the most straightforward method is to sit upright with your eyes closed, take deep breaths to settle into a rhythm, and observe your passing thoughts and bodily sensations. As a recentering technique, practicing mindfulness is especially useful when you’re feeling overwhelmed or having trouble concentrating.

Maintaining Positive Personal Relationships

Despite how interconnected the world is through social media and the internet, many people are experiencing loneliness and social isolation. As cliché as it sounds, humans are social animals; we need some measure of interaction with others to maintain a healthy state of mind.

It may not always be possible to visit friends or family in person, but even interactions as small as a check-in text or a call to your grandmother can make your (and their) day. Dr. Clint Salo, a board-certified psychiatrist at The Grove Recovery Community, explains that the feeling of belonging is important for emotional resilience and building self-esteem.

For some, however, reaching out to others is easier said than done. According to Dr. Connor Sheehy from The Rx Advocates, “it’s estimated 4.4% of adults have… been diagnosed [with ADHD]. It’s very likely many adults have the symptoms but have not been accurately diagnosed.” He adds that “a study done of adults with ADHD showed that 1 in 4 also has a generalized anxiety disorder,” suggesting both ADHD and anxiety are both somewhat prevalent in adults.

People suffering from mental health disorders like ADHD and GAD will naturally have more barriers to communication and effective socialization, but these can be overcome with professional help. Establishing routines and being accountable to others, Dr. Lori Bohn, medical director at Voyager Recovery Center, explains, can facilitate social connections and everyday stability.

Engaging in Hobbies

As simple as it may sound, making time to engage in hobbies on a regular basis, even if only for a short while, can provide an emotional anchor to hold onto in the face of life’s challenges.

One of the best parts about hobbies is that they can be whatever you make of them. Dr. Michael S. Valdez, medical director at Detox California, explains how useful various therapies based on common hobbies have been in helping patients build self-awareness and regulate mood.

In one example, he describes how “art therapy uses creative expression—like painting, drawing, and sculpting—to help clients explore feelings and communicate what may be difficult to say with words… The creative process encourages mindfulness and self-reflection, offering a powerful path toward emotional healing.” Other accessible hobbies, such as listening to or playing music and going on walks, are also simple ways to ground yourself by doing something you enjoy.

Dr. Sanjai Thankachen, medical director at New Leaf Detox, highlights yoga as an especially popular hobby for those looking to improve their concentration and control. Its combination of breathing exercises, meditation, and stretching work together to support relaxation.

Conscious Substance Use

Many people often use substances like caffeine or alcohol to either get ready for a long day or come down from one. These habits are fine in moderation, but excessive consumption of either can be disruptive and do more harm than good, potentially leading to irritability and loss of quality sleep.

Alcohol in particular can be dangerous if abused, although as Melissa Legere, LMFT at California Behavioral Health, points out, “alcohol addiction is quite difficult to identify as the line between heavy drinking and abuse is blurry.”

With that being said, according to Legere, if men find themselves consuming more than 15 drinks or women 8, then they may fall under the category of alcoholics and should take the appropriate measures to seek professional help. Jason Aaronson, LMFT, clinical director at Golden Road Recovery, adds that “dependency marks a critical stage where individuals develop a reliance on alcohol to function in their daily lives.”

There are usually external factors contributing to alcohol abuse. Laura A. Fierro, Ph.D, LMFT, clinical director at Spark to Recovery, names seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D.) as a notable culprit, especially in regions closer to the poles where daylight becomes sparse during the winter. Alongside getting regular exercise and maintaining a proper diet, she recommends light therapy to help avoid the depressive symptoms that S.A.D. can bring.

Finding What Works for You

Perhaps unsurprisingly, different practices for maintaining positive mental health will differ in effectiveness from person to person. You may find that practicing mindfulness helps you attain a state of zen, calming you down so you can focus on what’s in front of you; conversely, you may find that practicing mindfulness could be little more than sitting down with your eyes closed.

The most important part of finding ways to support your mental health is to be willing to try new things. If going on walks doesn't work for your living situation, yoga could provide an excellent alternative as a means to help you relax. Stick with the habits that help you look forward to tomorrow.